Mom's chicken recipe: Butter, onions and love

Mom’s version featured chicken parts placed in a baking dish, sprinkled with her go-to spices, topped with pats of butter (or, more likely, margarine back in the day) and baked in a moderately hot oven, with chopped onions scattered across the top toward the end of its cooking time. I remember it cooking for far longer than I would ever recommend today, and we’d add water to the pan thinking it would help prevent the chicken from drying out (it doesn’t). It was tasty, but my biggest criticism was that the chicken always remained rather pale because it was cooked at only 325 or 350 degrees.

This recipe is my riff on Mom’s. To start, I switched up the seasonings for a familiar but more interesting flavor profile. Gone are the premixed seasoning blends, which certainly have their merits, and in their place is my own mix of salt, pepper, garlic powder, thyme, cumin and paprika. I cranked up the heat so the chicken can take on some color, and went one step further by putting it under the broiler for a couple of minutes for even more browning. The higher temperature speeds up the cook time while still yielding perfectly moist chicken thighs.