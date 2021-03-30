Keep Easter easy with simple, thrifty brunch

Here we go: Pandemic Easter 2.0. Perhaps this year you will be able to gather in a safe small group, or maybe you are still hunkering down with your immediate family as you plan to celebrate an important day on the Christian calendar.

Either way, there are meals to plan and prepare to make the holiday feel special. And you can create a sumptuous feast without having to splurge financially. Beautiful. Satisfying. Holiday-ish. Here is a fresh and colorful Easter brunch that checks all of those boxes and serves four people for about $60.

The star of the show is a verdant Cobb salad that makes the most of the produce that is popping up in the markets, asparagus and sugar snap peas in particular.

Think of this recipe as a template. Sub in chickpeas for the chicken for a vegetarian version, swap out the suggested vegetables for those you have on hand, and if you want to lean into a different salad dressing, go for it.

Take a moment to think about how well done you like your hard-cooked eggs on this egg-centric holiday — you can leave the yolks a little jammy (my favorite) or cook them all the way through. Either way, they are adorable nestled into the rows of good things topping this salad.