In food trends, expect fewer new products, but more changes in shopping

The average number of product offerings in grocery stores declined more than 7% during the four weeks ending June 13, according to data provided by Nielsen.

Changes in how we shop

Offering a smaller selection of items can reduce consumer confusion, boost sales, and trim time and expense for shoppers. “The supermarket in six to nine months from now is going to look totally different than it does now,” said Lempert, who predicts changes in both layout and operations because of the pandemic.

He believes many supermarkets will implement a “reservation” model, and will be laid out in two sections: The back part will stock packaged goods that will be bundled up for you from your shopping list while you browse the front of the store, which will carry fresh vegetables, meat and bakery items. Lempert predicts that an average 22-minute grocery shop could take just 10 minutes with such a layout, mitigating some grocery store anxiety for customers.

And shoppers are rethinking how they buy their food, how it got to the store and what goes into the products.