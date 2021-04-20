How to turn celery into a showstopper

I have become a person I never imagined I would be: a hoarder.

Not of mementos and knickknacks (though, I admit to taller piles of books around the house). I mean in the kitchen: I hold on to things forever.

Blame — or, actually, credit — the pandemic.

Among the myriad ways the lockdown has improved me as a cook is by replacing my former sense of (admittedly false) security with doubt. In the early days of the crisis, I lived in fear that I would have to rely upon every last scrap, every rind, every stem simply to produce a meal. That feeling has, mercifully, eased, but you would hardly know it to look at my fridge, filled as it is with containers that are 4/5ths empty and jars that float one or maybe two lonely olives or pickles.

The difference is, when I look at these odds and ends now, I don't see them as pitiable remains. I see them as opportunities.

Before lockdown, I only ever used the leaves from parsley and cilantro, blithely — stupidly — tossing the rest. Now look at me: As soon as I get my hands on a bunch, I mince the stems, saving them to scatter like chives on tacos and enchiladas, sandwiches, risottos and rice dishes, and grilled chicken. I feel pretty stupid when I think of all the chances for extra flavor I missed out on all those years.