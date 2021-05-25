Homemade chips pack a healthier crunch

Eating well is more than about what you eat; it’s also about how you eat. These crispy potato chips, made aromatic with smoked paprika and served with a creamy ranch dip, make both the what and the how of chips and dip more healthful.

Instead of being deep-fried, these chips are baked with a light coating of olive oil and sprinkle of salt, which gives them a nutritional profile similar to roasted potatoes. They get their shattering crunch from a combination of ultra-thin slicing (technically achievable by hand, but I highly recommended a mandoline for the job) and a rinse in cold water before cooking to eliminate some of the potatoes’ browning-inhibiting starches.

The accompanying dip, which packs a startling punch of flavor for so few ingredients, is better for you, too, with most of its creamy luxury coming from Greek yogurt mixed with just a little mayo for richness.

Besides the way they’re made, how you eat these chips is a 180 from tearing open a bag to plow through on the sofa. Made in a relatively small batch and requiring more effort than just buying chips at the store, these are something of an event in and of themselves, a handcrafted treat warranting attention and savoring. And they happen to be so good, you probably can’t eat just one, though you’re also less likely to eat too many.