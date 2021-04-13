Hilde Lee: What does breakfast mean to you?

What’s for dinner? What’s for lunch? How often do we hear those questions? But do we hear, “What’s for breakfast?”
Not really. In most households breakfast is a pretty routine meal — particularly on weekdays, when everyone in the household is rushing off to go to work, to school or morning social events.
Except for weekends, most homemakers do not have time to plan breakfast. Children mostly prefer dry cereal for breakfast, but the grown-ups may want something more substantial.
After all, breakfast is the first meal of the day. The word itself means “break the fast.” Breakfast means many things to many people. It may be a memory of country breakfasts with the smell of bacon drifting through the house, or it maybe the desire for another cup of coffee and time to read the morning paper in peace and quiet.
In doing some food research, I have found that both individuals and nationalities feel differently about breakfast. For example, people in colder climates, including cold Norway, often eat large, substantial breakfasts that even include meat, fish and/or cheese. On the other hand, those in warmer climates may prefer some warm porridge and maybe a piece of bread or cheese. They also like fresh fruit. A Spanish farmer may be happy with a bowl of soup or a piece of bread and sausage.
The French invented one of the most delicious breakfast breads — the flaky, buttery croissant. Italians like black coffee or cappuccino and maybe a brioche.
For breakfast, the Swiss, Germans and Austrians drink their Milchkaffee (coffee with lots of milk) and eat fresh rolls with butter and jam. The English breakfast is closest to our American one, although today, it is but a small portion of what it used to be in the 19th century. Then, an English breakfast included fish, ham, roast beef and grilled kidneys. This fare helped sustain people until lunch.
Breaking the fast is not the only function of breakfast. The meal should be high in protein, because protein is essential to good health. It also should contain some of the necessary food values, such as carbohydrates, fats and minerals. Once upon a time, steak, fried potatoes and apple pie sent Americans on their working days.
Today, the typical morning meal has become orange juice, bacon and eggs or cereal, buttered toast and jam, and milk or coffee. Depending on the time of day for breakfast, don’t rule out some of the lighter items usually reserved for lunch or dinner.
In the middle of the 19th century, there was a vegetarian food craze that changed our breakfast selections. It focused on cereals. There were two men who changed breakfast foods to lighter, healthier foods. They were Sylvester Graham (1794-1851), a Presbyterian minister, and John Kellogg. Both influenced the revolution in breakfast foods.
In the mid-1860s, a health facility was established in Battle Creek, Michigan, and operated under the auspices of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Dr. John Harvey Kellogg was named its director.
Kellogg’s interests were wide-ranging, particularly nutrition. He was continually experimenting to make the meatless, spiceless meals at the health facility less dull. In 1877, Kellogg came up with a breakfast food of wheat, oats and cornmeal baked into biscuits and then ground up. He named the new cereal Granola.
In 1895, Kellogg developed the first corn flakes. In 1902, the flakes were partly cooked, and included barley malt. They were successful and led in 1906 to the formation of the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company, managed by Kellogg’s brother Will.
The Kelloggs were not without competition. Around the early 1900s, there were 40 cereal companies in Battle Creek.
Charles Post, an inventor and salesman, came to Battle C Sanitarium in 1891 to take the cure. After 10 months under Dr. Kellogg, Post left not feeling any better. He set up his own little retreat, La Vita Inn, where he studied dietetics and the power of positive thinking.
Post’s first big cereal success was Grape-Nuts. The cereal made its debut in 1898 and was advertised as a scientific food that steadies the nerves and makes the blood red.
In 1895, Post brought out Postum, a coffee substitute made of wheat, bran and molasses. Unlike Kellogg, Post was a master of advertising and marketing. Post’s only mistake came in 1906 when he named his version of corn flakes Elijah’s Manna. The box showed a raven dropping manna into Elijah’s outstretched hand.
Post was condemned from the pulpits across the country. He withdrew the product and brought it out again in 1908 under the name it is known today — Post Toasties.
Shredded Wheat, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and Post Grape-Nuts were the foundations of the breakfast cereal industry. Battle Creek cereals were devoid of the scandals of the times. They were trustworthy, pure and manufactured under scientific practices.
I could not leave the subject of breakfast cereals without telling you about another type of cereal. It is puffed wheat, which came into being in 1900. The principle of this cereal is the same as of popcorn.
To make puffed wheat, the material is cooked to gelatinize the starch and then partly dried. Then it is dropped into a pressure cooker at a temperature of 500 to 800 degrees. The dough is puffed out as water evaporated. The grain is cooked and rolled flat into a thick flake.
The father of puffed wheat was Alexander P. Anderson, a native of Minnesota who was interested in starches. (You never know what you learn in these columns.)