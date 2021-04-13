Hilde Lee: What does breakfast mean to you?

What’s for dinner? What’s for lunch? How often do we hear those questions? But do we hear, “What’s for breakfast?”

Not really. In most households breakfast is a pretty routine meal — particularly on weekdays, when everyone in the household is rushing off to go to work, to school or morning social events.

Except for weekends, most homemakers do not have time to plan breakfast. Children mostly prefer dry cereal for breakfast, but the grown-ups may want something more substantial.

After all, breakfast is the first meal of the day. The word itself means “break the fast.” Breakfast means many things to many people. It may be a memory of country breakfasts with the smell of bacon drifting through the house, or it maybe the desire for another cup of coffee and time to read the morning paper in peace and quiet.

In doing some food research, I have found that both individuals and nationalities feel differently about breakfast. For example, people in colder climates, including cold Norway, often eat large, substantial breakfasts that even include meat, fish and/or cheese. On the other hand, those in warmer climates may prefer some warm porridge and maybe a piece of bread or cheese. They also like fresh fruit. A Spanish farmer may be happy with a bowl of soup or a piece of bread and sausage.