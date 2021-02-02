Hilde Lee: Want directions for an onion and tomato pie? Read 'em and weep

Most of us like to use fresh ingredients in our cooking. But how often do we grab some powdered form when the fresh version is available at the grocery store? This is especially true when a recipe calls for onion. Even the food writers specify onion powder in their recipes to enhance flavors, particularly of meat.

I am aware of the fact that a cut portion of onion kept in the refrigerator should be tightly wrapped in plastic wrap or aluminum foil to prevent the onion smell from penetrating its surroundings. On the other hand, there are some people who love the smell and taste of raw onions and would not eat a main course without a slice. As a snack, some people will eat a raw onion just like an apple, a crunchy bite at a time.

No one really knows where onions originated. However, it was presumably in the Middle East, probably Mesopotamia, around 2400 B.C. There, the Code of Hammurabi stipulated that the needy shall receive a monthly ration of bread and onions. Onions were regarded as a food for the poor, who ate them raw on bread, a staple diet at the time.

The ancient Egyptians were great onion eaters, too. The onion is the plant most often shown in Egyptian art. It was sometimes depicted on altars, because baskets of onions were considered the second-best funerary offerings — the best being bread.