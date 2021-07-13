Hilde Lee: Taco salad puts chiles in spotlight for summer meals

One of my favorite warm-weather meals is a taco salad with lots of lettuce and a spicy filling. Even though it is a salad, it is a hearty “stick-to-the-ribs meal.”

I really became acquainted with chilies when we lived in Las Cruzes in southern New Mexico. Late in the summer, we used to drive out to some of the small surrounding towns, including Hatch (the “chile capital” about 20 miles north of Las Cruzes), to see the chiles strung up on the porches and around the houses to dry for winter use. Of course, they also were used fresh for cooking and salads.

The world of chiles is fascinating and somewhat bewildering. There are between 150 and 200 different varieties of chiles. They have been identified as growing primarily in the warmer climates of the world, particularly Mexico and South America. Throughout the world, there are different spellings and descriptions of similar chiles.

Just an example of the confusion: The poblano chile is referred to as pasilla in California and the Southwest. However, the dried form of this chili, usually red, is called a red jalapeno. Fresh Anaheim chiles and New Mexico green chiles are also frequently confused. They look very much alike, but have a different flavor. The Anaheim is much milder than the more refined New Mexico type.