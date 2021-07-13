Hilde Lee: Taco salad puts chiles in spotlight for summer meals

One of my favorite warm-weather meals is a taco salad with lots of lettuce and a spicy filling. Even though it is a salad, it is a hearty “stick-to-the-ribs meal.”
I really became acquainted with chilies when we lived in Las Cruzes in southern New Mexico. Late in the summer, we used to drive out to some of the small surrounding towns, including Hatch (the “chile capital” about 20 miles north of Las Cruzes), to see the chiles strung up on the porches and around the houses to dry for winter use. Of course, they also were used fresh for cooking and salads.
The world of chiles is fascinating and somewhat bewildering. There are between 150 and 200 different varieties of chiles. They have been identified as growing primarily in the warmer climates of the world, particularly Mexico and South America. Throughout the world, there are different spellings and descriptions of similar chiles.
Just an example of the confusion: The poblano chile is referred to as pasilla in California and the Southwest. However, the dried form of this chili, usually red, is called a red jalapeno. Fresh Anaheim chiles and New Mexico green chiles are also frequently confused. They look very much alike, but have a different flavor. The Anaheim is much milder than the more refined New Mexico type.
Even the spelling of the word “chile” gets confusing — sometimes “chili” or “chilli.” Alternate spellings are also used, depending on the part of the country. I have found that, generally, “chile” refers to the plant, while “chili” refers to the traditional dish containing meat and chiles and sometimes beans. “Chilli” is a commercial spice powder that contains ground chiles, along with other seasonings.
However, the Nahuatl Indians who inhabited southern Mexico and Central America around the 15th century called the plant Chilli, and that is the true origin of the word. Many of us use the word with one or two Ls interchangeably.
To add to the confusion, during the same period when Columbus discovered capsicum, he thought he had discovered the plant that produces black pepper. It had no relation to black pepper.
The first chiles were tiny wild berries that grew on vines beneath the forest canopy of the Amazon jungle in South America thousands of years ago. The plants proliferated and gradually spread northward from central South America through Central America, the Caribbean, and into southwestern North America. Birds and the migration of peoples spread the chile seeds.
Chiles were one of the earliest plants to be cultivated and domesticated in the New World, along with beans, corn and squash. Archaeological findings suggest that chiles were used as a food ingredient at least 8,000 years ago (that was around 6200 B.C.) Pieces of chiles dating from that time have been found in burial sites in Peru. It seems that chiles were important enough to be transported into the hereafter.
Chiles were used extensively in pre-Columbus days in the New World. They were common in the foods of the Incas, Mayans and Aztecs. The Mayans cultivated at least 30 varieties of chiles and used them in almost every dish.
Research has shown that chiles were grown and used in the United States by the ancestors of Southwest Pueblo Indians some 1,000 years ago. Wild chiles grew and were gathered in the Sonoran desert. At one time, there was an active intertribal trade in chiles.
The Spanish colonization of the Southwest and the founding of the Mission system fostered the development of agriculture and spread the use of chiles throughout the region. In the 16th century, Gen. Juan de Onate, the founder of Santa Fe, New Mexico, introduced the formal cultivation of certain Mexican varieties of chiles.
At the time of Columbus’ “discovery” of pepper, black pepper was highly prized and as expensive as silver in Europe. Columbus and other European explorers brought back chile seeds, which received a rousing reception. Chiles were found to be a good substitute for black pepper. And the plants were easy to grow.
The Spanish and Portuguese explorers took chiles with them on their travels. Thus, chiles were rapidly established along the maritime routes to North Africa, the West African coast and India. The native populations there incorporated chiles into their diets, and chiles became part of their cuisine in these regions.
Chiles also grew well in the mountains of northern New Mexico. Even one or two plants will provide one family fresh chiles for supper and dried ones for winter use.
One of my favorite uses of chiles is in the powder form. That way, if a spicier flavor is desired, it can be easily sprinkled on. However, it is not like the real fresh bite that is typical of sliced raw chiles.
Try my Taco Salad for a typical New Mexico meal on a hot July Day. It includes lots of crunchy lettuce.
Taco Salad
Hearty salads are popular in the warm climates of the Southwest. They often include a large amount of cool, crunchy head lettuce. This Taco Salad features a spicy taco filling with lots of lettuce. I’ll save my Chuck Wagon Stew for a winter day.
Serves 4 to 6
■ 1 pound lean ground beef
■ 1 medium onion, chopped
■ 1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
■ 1/2 cup water
■ 1 teaspoons chili powder
■ 1½ teaspoons Mexican seasonings
■ 1/2 teaspoon cumin
■ 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
■ 1/8 teaspoon crumbled red pepper flakes
■ 1/2 medium head lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces
■ 2 medium tomatoes, cut into chunks
■ 1/2 medium green pepper, chopped
■ 1/4 medium red pepper, chopped
■ 1 can (2.2 ounces) sliced black olives
■ 1 Haas avocado
■ 3/4 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
■ 3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
■ 1 cup broken corn chips
■ Additional corn chips
■ Bottled taco sauce, optional
Cook the beef and onions in a large skillet over medium-high heat until the meat is no longer pink. Drain any accumulated fat. Add the tomato sauce, water, chili powder, Mexican seasonings, cumin, and kidney beans. Stir well to combine and cook over low heat for 10 to 15 minutes until the sauce is smooth, stirring occasionally.
Gently combine the lettuce, green and red peppers, olives, and avocado in a large bowl. Spoon the sauce over the lettuce. Top with the cheeses and then corn chips. Serve immediately and pass around additional corn chips and taco sauce, if desired.