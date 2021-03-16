Hilde Lee: St. Patrick's Day foods evoke history, legends and faith

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Are you having corned beef and cabbage for dinner tonight? How about green beer? I am, but someone else is cooking and bartending. The leftover corned beef makes wonderful sandwiches. Irish food is mostly what I call “stick to the ribs fare.” And, it is more than just potatoes.

But what is the story about St. Patrick? Who was he? Was he a real person? And, what about green beer? Since St. Patrick is the focus of St. Patrick’s Day, let’s see who he was and what did he do to get a day named after him.

Although there are many legends about St. Patrick — most of which are not true — he is revered. Historians tell us that St. Patrick was born in England near the end of the fourth century to wealthy parents. He is believed to have died on March 17 around 460 A.D. There is no evidence that St. Patrick came from a religious family, but the family probably turned to religion as a tax incentive. (Does that sound familiar, particularly at tax time?)

When Patrick was 16, he was taken prisoner by a group of Irish raiders who were attacking his family’s estate. They took him to Gaelic Ireland, where he was a prisoner for six years. Then Patrick escaped.