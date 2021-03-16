Hilde Lee: St. Patrick's Day foods evoke history, legends and faith

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Are you having corned beef and cabbage for dinner tonight? How about green beer? I am, but someone else is cooking and bartending. The leftover corned beef makes wonderful sandwiches. Irish food is mostly what I call “stick to the ribs fare.” And, it is more than just potatoes.
But what is the story about St. Patrick? Who was he? Was he a real person? And, what about green beer? Since St. Patrick is the focus of St. Patrick’s Day, let’s see who he was and what did he do to get a day named after him.
Although there are many legends about St. Patrick — most of which are not true — he is revered. Historians tell us that St. Patrick was born in England near the end of the fourth century to wealthy parents. He is believed to have died on March 17 around 460 A.D. There is no evidence that St. Patrick came from a religious family, but the family probably turned to religion as a tax incentive. (Does that sound familiar, particularly at tax time?)
When Patrick was 16, he was taken prisoner by a group of Irish raiders who were attacking his family’s estate. They took him to Gaelic Ireland, where he was a prisoner for six years. Then Patrick escaped.
In a dream, a voice, presumably God’s, told him to leave Ireland. Back in England, he had another vision, which told him to go back to Ireland as a missionary. Thus he began religious training, and after 15 years, he was ordained as a priest. Patrick was sent back to Ireland to minister to the few Christians living there and to convert the Irish to Catholicism.
At the time, most Irish people practiced a nature-based pagan religion. Patrick tried to combine some of the pagan symbols with Christian ones. He superimposed a sun, a powerful Irish symbol, onto the Christian cross, creating what is now called the Celtic cross.
Many of the legends about St. Patrick are not true; others have become ritual. He did not drive the snakes out of Ireland, as there were no snakes there in the first place.
Even though St. Patrick’s Day falls in the middle of Lent, when no alcohol should be consumed, it is traditional to have a shot or two of whiskey on that day.
It seems that St. Patrick was served a shot of whiskey at an inn. The glass was not quite full. He told the innkeeper that there was a monstrous devil in his basement, which fed on the dishonesty of the innkeeper’s pouring of drinks. In order to rid himself of the devil, the innkeeper must change his ways.
When St. Patrick returned later, the innkeeper generously filled all the glasses. The devil had become emaciated. St. Patrick proclaimed that everyone should have some “hard stuff” on his feast day. It is customary to float a shamrock leaf in the shot glass of whiskey. A splash of green food coloring does just the trick.
St. Patrick’s Day was first celebrated in America in Boston in 1737. It is still a religious holiday in Ireland and a festive one in the U.S.
Now that you have a glass of green beer in hand, what about some Irish food? What’s the first Irish food that comes to mind? Plain, boiled, fried, or part of a dish, it’s the potato.
In Ireland, potatoes are served in numerous ways; potato cakes dripping with fresh butter are a must. Boxty, a traditional dish, consists of raw and cooked potatoes mashed with a binding of flour. This mixture may be baked on a griddle or fried in a pan. Often a paper-wrapped ring is put into the batter. The lucky diner who finds it will have an early marriage.
Ireland is a beautiful country with lush green fields. Most of the farms are small — 30 to 40 acres. Thus, most farmers produce only enough food for themselves and to sell some to town dwellers.
An important part of any Irish meal is bread. The smell of bread baking in the kitchen brings cheer to the Irish home. The making of white bread, griddle bread, brown bread, potato bread, buns, scones and myriad others is almost a daily ritual in many Irish homes. Golden butter or heather-scented honey is a must for bread.
The large number of lakes and rivers in Ireland make fish an important part of Irish cuisine. Almost every lake and river abounds with both brown and speckled trout. So well stocked are the rivers and lakes with both trout and salmon that they are exported to both Britain and France.
Salmon is prepared simply poached and served whole with melted butter and lemon. Thick slices of salmon are also simmered golden in butter. The favorite preparation for trout is to simply split it, remove the backbone, dip it in rolled oats and fry it in butter. Some people like to add a little vinegar and butter to the butter in which the trout is fried.
The Dublin Bay prawn is not a prawn at all, but a small type of Norwegian lobster. It is bred all year around. Scallops and oysters, especially from County Galway, also are plentiful.
Thinking about all of that wonderful, fresh seafood from the rivers and bays in Ireland makes me want to go back, rent a car and tour the beautiful countryside, stopping at local inns and enjoying the fresh seafood. Let’s get rid of the pandemic.