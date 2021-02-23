Hilde Lee: Potatoes offer versatility and cold-weather comfort

In this cold, damp weather, never mind the pretty salad bowl with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers and a tasty dressing for tonight’s dinner. I want a “stick to the ribs” potato casserole or potato soup. Save the cutie dish for the hot weather.
Yet, we should not rule out potato salad for that Fourth of July picnic. Oh, for the warmth of summer. However, potatoes are so versatile that they are the basis of many dishes all year long.
Potatoes are probably one of America’s (the New World’s) greatest gifts to the world’s cuisine. Bland, with not too much flavor, potatoes were once considered food only suitable for chickens and pigs. (Sweet potatoes belong to an entirely different family.)
Historians tell us that the white potato is a native of Peru, and probably Ecuador. Years ago, when I visited an outdoor market in Lima, I was amazed at the sizes and shapes of the potatoes for sale there.
In the 16th century, the Spanish explorers who had conquered the Incan Empire took potatoes back with them to Spain. From there, the potato appeared in various small sections of Europe, with no great enthusiasm for it. It appeared in Ireland and England around 1586, but not by the Spanish route.
There is another side to that story, however. Some historians say that the potato reached Ireland by accident when the Spanish Armada was defeated in English waters. The Spanish ships, which foundered off the coast of Ireland, may have had potatoes on board as part of their foodstuffs. Food historians agree that regardless of whether the potato came from Virginia or the Spanish Armada, it reached Ireland about 1586.
It took a long time for potatoes to become accepted in Europe. The Europeans mistrusted any vegetable or food that was not mentioned in the Bible. Thus, the potato was said to be evil and responsible for horrible diseases. It was the Irish, in the late 1600s, who accepted the tuber and made it an important crop for their livelihood.
In this country, the “Virginia potato” was planted in 1719 when Irish settlers came to Londonderry, New Hampshire. But similar to the Europeans, most Americans shied away from potatoes. They used them for animal feed. Potatoes were sold to sea captains along the New England coast to be taken to the West Indies for cheap food for enslaved people who worked the sugar cane fields.
As American settlers moved westward, they took potato cuttings with them and planted them in the soil of the Midwest. The Mormons planted potatoes on farms around Salt Lake City, and also in neighboring Idaho, where potatoes became a staple of the diet.
The discovery of gold in Idaho in 1860 helped expand potato farming, as gold miners ate potatoes and drank whiskey. By the end of the 1800s, the potato became the most-eaten vegetable in the United States.
Simply cooked potatoes used to be the mainstay of many diets, sometimes with the addition of milk, butter or cheese. In England, the use of the potato was extended to dishes that included meat or fish. In France, the most famous potato dish is Potatoes Anna. It consists of layers of potatoes cooked in butter until crisp and brown.
Each of the potato-consuming countries of the world has added its own distinctive recipes. The northern European countries created a potato salad tossed with oil, vinegar and seasonings. The Swiss produced roesti (roasted potatoes). And, who can resist the Italian gnocchi, little potato dumplings?
In the Untied States, we discovered the potato chip by mistake when a chef in Saratoga Springs cut his potatoes too thin for ordinary frying. He deep-fried the potato chips and made a fortune.
Another of our specialties is the baked potato, which came about because of the variety of potato grown in certain volcanic soil found in Idaho. This soil is very similar to some of the fine potato soils in Peru.
The sudden vogue for the baked potato arose in the late 1800s, when competitive railroads, the Northern Pacific and the Great Northern, vied with each other for the claim of serving the biggest baked potatoes in their dining cars.
Some people loved to lather their baked potato with butter, others with cream, and still others preferred merely salt and freshly ground pepper. Those who ventured to eat the skin found another delight. Potato skins, buttered and grilled, became an elegant hors d’oeuvre.
Probably the most famous name in potato farming is that of Luther Burbank. He created the Idaho potato without ever having lived in Idaho. It was in his New England garden in 1872 that a potato plant named Early Rose created an offspring. The plant had flowered early, and a seed ball had formed. Burbank decided to monitor the plant day by day.
Finally, the plant produced 23 seeds, each of which Burbank carefully planted 1 foot apart. He was rewarded with 23 potatoes. The largest of the potatoes was sold to J.H. Gregory of Marblehead, Massachusetts. Gregory named the potato the Burbank.
The money Burbank received from the potato enabled him to move to California. Gregory had let Burbank keep 10 potatoes, which became the nucleus of potato farming on the West Coast. Burbank was not successful in producing another variety as good as the original Burbank.
However, the Russet Burbank was ideally suited to the soil and climate of Idaho. Because of the potato’s low moisture content, this potato could be stored easily for long periods of time.
Two people who contributed greatly to the commercialization of the Idaho potato were Joe Marshall and J.R. Simplot. Marshall was successful in convincing the Union Pacific Railroad to provide suitable rail cars for shipping potatoes. This enabled the Idaho potato to be marketed in the Midwest and the East.
Simplot developed dehydrated potatoes and sold them to the government for the troops in World War II. An employee of Simplot’s, Ray Dunlap, invented the frozen French fry. Today, Simplot’s companies supply McDonald’s with more than 50 percent of their frozen French fries. Simplot’s companies use more than a billion pounds of potatoes annually.