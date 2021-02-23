Hilde Lee: Potatoes offer versatility and cold-weather comfort

In this cold, damp weather, never mind the pretty salad bowl with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers and a tasty dressing for tonight’s dinner. I want a “stick to the ribs” potato casserole or potato soup. Save the cutie dish for the hot weather.

Yet, we should not rule out potato salad for that Fourth of July picnic. Oh, for the warmth of summer. However, potatoes are so versatile that they are the basis of many dishes all year long.

Potatoes are probably one of America’s (the New World’s) greatest gifts to the world’s cuisine. Bland, with not too much flavor, potatoes were once considered food only suitable for chickens and pigs. (Sweet potatoes belong to an entirely different family.)

Historians tell us that the white potato is a native of Peru, and probably Ecuador. Years ago, when I visited an outdoor market in Lima, I was amazed at the sizes and shapes of the potatoes for sale there.

In the 16th century, the Spanish explorers who had conquered the Incan Empire took potatoes back with them to Spain. From there, the potato appeared in various small sections of Europe, with no great enthusiasm for it. It appeared in Ireland and England around 1586, but not by the Spanish route.