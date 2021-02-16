Hilde Lee: Pork has played important role in American foodways

There is also a movement afoot that cell-cultured products eventually may replace living animals. Count me out on that. I want to know that my pork chops were once running around in the pen, and I don’t mean a jail.

Pork is the world’s most widely eaten meat, despite the fact that of the leading religions, two — Judaism and Islam — forbid eating it. In addition, there are pockets of people around the world who avoid pork, such as the Navajo Indians in North America, Guiana Indians in South America, Laplanders in northern Europe and Yakuts in Turkey.

In Hawaii, women were forbidden to eat pork until 1819, and even today, they are not supposed to prepare and cook the alua (roast pork), which is the main dish at a luau.

The origin of the common pig is mysterious. In the zoological sense, there has never been such an animal as a wild pig (except for those that might have escaped from domestication). Most historians agree that man domesticated the wild boar and evolved it into a different family of animals as distinguished from its ancestor. The pig had no tusks, as does the boar.