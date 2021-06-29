Hilde Lee: Polenta serves a versatile slice of Italian culinary history

A reader asked me the other day, “What is polenta? Is it Italian for corn?”
Yes and no. It has a long history in Italian cooking, although it is based on New World corn.
What were the Italians doing with corn? It is not a native to Italy? They tried many plants to make flour.
If we are going to talk about polenta, we also should talk a little about the other staple of Italian cuisine — risotto. Let’s tackle corn first.
Centuries ago, the Romans cooked a type of ground grain with milk, cheese, lamb or pork. This became a staple of the Roman lower class and the army. When the Roman soldiers arrived in England, they made their flour with a local cereal, which was oats.
In the Middle Ages and in the Renaissance, flour was made with spelt, chestnuts, millet and even ground acorns. It also was made from buckwheat, which is still used in some parts of Europe and the Alpine Valleys.
The Friulani, a local tribe of northeast Italy, were the first to make flour with the corn from the New World. The yellow corn kernels came in regular shipments from the New World to the Venice area. At first, nobody knew what to do with this strange grain, which was attached to long stalks.
However, corn soon became popular as a porridge in northern Italy. It resolved some of the feeding problems of the very poor people living in the mountains. Polenta was eaten by itself, often being the only food these people had.
In the early 19th century, a deadly illness, pellagra, attacked these mountain people. It was wrongly blamed on the polenta. A vitamin deficiency of the mountain people’s diet was the cause of the disease.
In spite of the bad reputation that polenta had acquired, many people remained faithful to the beautiful golden pudding. Societies of polenta lovers were founded and reached even to the Italians living abroad.
In the Vento area (Venice), polenta is also made with very fine flour, which is sometimes white. It is called polentina bianca, and, being thinner, it is spooned rather than cut. Even though it is just as tasty, it does not have the striking appearance of the golden mountain of polenta that is proudly placed on a board in the middle of the table.
Yellow polenta is made with coarsely ground yellow cornmeal. There are two or three different grades on the Italian market. The cook should choose the right degree of coarseness for each dish. For example, if serving polenta with a thick stock or sauce, it should be made with coarse cornmeal. The finer polenta goes better with more delicate dressings, such as cheese, milk or butter, or with mushroom sauces. It is also better for a sweet polenta.
In Italy, there is white as well as the more common yellow cornmeal. They taste the same, but have different degrees of fineness. The fine-ground meal is considered the best, although many people prefer the coarse one.
The difficulty with the traditional way of making polenta is that it must be stirred for about 45 minutes so that lumps do not form. The cornmeal is poured gradually in a thin rain, with the left hand, into boiling salted water, while the right hand stirs vigorously, always in the clockwise direction. As the thick mass gurgles and splatters, be careful that the bottom does not stick and burn.
The traditional polenta pan is heavy copper with a cone-shaped bottom. It has a sort of oar, which makes stirring easier. Now you can buy a special polenta pan with a built-in electric oar.
Leftover polenta is frequently made into polenta pasticciata or gnocchi di polenta. It is also delicious sliced and fried or grilled. In a rather complicated procedure, this cornmeal pancake batter takes a lot of stirring for about 30 minutes. Then onions, vegetables, spices, and meat may be added. The pancake is fried and a sauce added before serving. It also may be served cold.
A dramatic traditional way of serving polenta is to pour it out onto the table (having covered the table area with foil) and then add various foods around or on top of the polenta. Fried sausages, slices of salami or cheese, lightly fried mushrooms, and maybe a little stew are tasty accompaniments to polenta. The traditional way of cutting polenta is with a thread.
Just a word about rice in Italy. We all know that pasta is Italian. Of course, rice is a much older Italian cooking staple. The Romans knew it from the Greeks, who used rice mainly as a medicine. They traded rice, but did not grow it. Various accounts of rice history finally concluded that it was the Aragonese who first grew rice in Campania, where they landed in the 15th century.