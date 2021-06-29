Hilde Lee: Polenta serves a versatile slice of Italian culinary history

The difficulty with the traditional way of making polenta is that it must be stirred for about 45 minutes so that lumps do not form. The cornmeal is poured gradually in a thin rain, with the left hand, into boiling salted water, while the right hand stirs vigorously, always in the clockwise direction. As the thick mass gurgles and splatters, be careful that the bottom does not stick and burn.

The traditional polenta pan is heavy copper with a cone-shaped bottom. It has a sort of oar, which makes stirring easier. Now you can buy a special polenta pan with a built-in electric oar.

Leftover polenta is frequently made into polenta pasticciata or gnocchi di polenta. It is also delicious sliced and fried or grilled. In a rather complicated procedure, this cornmeal pancake batter takes a lot of stirring for about 30 minutes. Then onions, vegetables, spices, and meat may be added. The pancake is fried and a sauce added before serving. It also may be served cold.

A dramatic traditional way of serving polenta is to pour it out onto the table (having covered the table area with foil) and then add various foods around or on top of the polenta. Fried sausages, slices of salami or cheese, lightly fried mushrooms, and maybe a little stew are tasty accompaniments to polenta. The traditional way of cutting polenta is with a thread.