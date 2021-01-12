Hilde Lee: Pasta went from ancient street food to international hit

Given the choice and the appropriate combination, would you choose pasta, rice or potatoes to accompany the main course of your meal? With rice or potatoes, it is an easy choice, but pasta gives you at least 50 different ones as to shape, thickness and type of flour content. At one time, the American Italian Pasta Company of Excelsior Springs, Missouri produced 50 different sizes and shapes of pasta.

The old myth that Marco Polo brought pasta back from China is just that — a myth. Some food historians say that he brought back a thinner noodle made from rice flour. Records show that Italians in Rome, Genoa and Padua were eating ravioli and fettuccine in the 1270s. Marco Polo did not return from China until 1295. Sometimes, you just can’t believe the historians.

There are two clues as to the origin of pasta, one going back to the ancient Greeks, and the other to the Etruscans. They both lead to Rome.

Even today, there is still a controversy about the origin of pasta. Some believe it started in Mesopotamia. Others say that pasta was first made in what is today Ethiopia in about the 11th century. A third version relates its origin to Greece on the theory that the word “macaroni” came from the Greek word “makar,” meaning “blessed,” as used when referring to sacramental food.