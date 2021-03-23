Hilde Lee: Passover prompts reflection on diet, faith

At this time of year, with the Christian holiday of Easter and the Jewish holiday of Passover, it is difficult to choose which one to write about. I have done both in past columns, but will try to expand a little on Jewish cookery this time.
In this day and age, few people today adhere to strict dietary laws, except the older generation. Most of them have other medical rules to worry about. However, the Biblical rules were really part of Biblical times when cleanliness and laws concerning the handling of food were lifesaving. Many of them were just common sense. These rules became the basis of the Jewish dietary law known as kosher.
The Jewish preoccupation with food goes back to the beginning of Jewish tradition — to Eden and the forbidden fruit. Throughout the Old Testament, there are writings about history, food and eating. It is all intertwined.
The rise of chemical food additives and new rules of food handling have created a new dimension to the preparation of food.
Jewish (kosher) dietary laws are mostly straightforward and easy to explain.
The most complex rules apply to the preparation of meat — the slaughter of the meat, inspection by professional scholars and inspectors, and butchering. Non-kosher cooks can and do ignore these rules, buy meat wherever they want, and use whatever rules of cookery they desire. However, when these homemakers wish to cook in the Jewish style, they purchase cuts of meat from animals not forbidden that have been slaughtered in the kosher style.
Although, I grew up in a mixed religious household, I was never aware that there were differences. By the time I was conscious of the world around me, Jews, regardless of the depth of their beliefs, were outcasts and many, many ended up in Hitler’s final solution — the concentration camp. This included 13 members of my immediate family. Of course, today, all is history.
What are some of the food rules of kosher cookery? The real problem is keeping foods separate so that they do not contaminate each other. Whatever the meal contains, meat or dairy, the cook must decide in advance and arrange the menu accordingly so that there is a proper time between the consumption of meat and dairy.
It makes sense, because it aids in digestion.
Milk and meat must be kept separate. After centuries of interpretation, this is a simple idea. Thus, with these rules evolved the entire way of kosher eating. For example, you cannot eat bread and butter or mix meat and dairy dishes at the same meal. After a meal containing meat, there should be a waiting period of six hours before eating dairy food again.
In addition to milk foods and meat foods, there are pareve, or neutral, foods, which can be served anytime. Pareve is the largest category of foods. It comprises vegetables, fruits, grains, fish and eggs.
Centuries of discussions have contributed to the rules and evolvement of kosher versus non-kosher foods and meals.
In the Garden of Eden, Adam and Eve were vegetarians. God gave them fruits and vegetables, but no meat or animal food. After they were expelled from Paradise, humanity began to kill animals for meat. God eventually allowed man to eat meat. However, even in pre-Moses times, man did not follow the rules of kosher. No Jew could eat meat that was not procured with a bow and arrow. Only meat slaughtered with a bow and arrow was considered kosher.
Once basic rules of animal slaughter were established, man started experimenting with the butchering and cooking of food, particularly meat.
Hunters could not inspect their prey to make sure they were without external blemish. Venison had to be thoroughly inspected in the field for injuries and then brought to a trained butcher.
Before leaving the butcher, the animal’s sciatic nerve was removed and the hindquarters were rendered koshering. Also most of the blood was removed, usually by elaborate soaking.
The general prohibition against work of the Jewish Sabbath (from sundown Friday until Saturday evening) includes cooking. Warming, however, is allowed if the source of heat was kindled before the beginning of the Sabbath and covered with a tin plate to keep the food warm. Even the Friday night meal must be cooked in the afternoon.
On Saturday, the main Sabbath meal is lunch with restrictions. These have given rise to a hot meal called Cholent. It is the most diverse and interesting of Jewish foods with the addition of potatoes. In France, it is a double-crusted applesauce pie.
The Sabbath begins at sundown on Friday, which makes the Friday night meal easy to prepare at that time. However, after sundown, the cover of the dish may be removed only for serving and then put back on for second servings or next-day leftovers.
My grandmother (Dad’s mother) loved Passover, which in Germany, in addition to the general rules, also meant a refurbishing of the household. The first thing she did was throw out all of the dishes which were chipped, the pots and pans that had missing parts and any other household items which were not in A1 shape. And get new ones. As she used to say, “Oh, my son, the doctor, will pay for it.”
Me, as the granddaughter, loved her dearly. I was spoiled rotten. But I still don’t like strictly kosher food. I have the best of both world’s my Jewish grandmother and my Lutheran mother.
Happy Passover!
