Hilde Lee: Passover prompts reflection on diet, faith

At this time of year, with the Christian holiday of Easter and the Jewish holiday of Passover, it is difficult to choose which one to write about. I have done both in past columns, but will try to expand a little on Jewish cookery this time.

In this day and age, few people today adhere to strict dietary laws, except the older generation. Most of them have other medical rules to worry about. However, the Biblical rules were really part of Biblical times when cleanliness and laws concerning the handling of food were lifesaving. Many of them were just common sense. These rules became the basis of the Jewish dietary law known as kosher.

The Jewish preoccupation with food goes back to the beginning of Jewish tradition — to Eden and the forbidden fruit. Throughout the Old Testament, there are writings about history, food and eating. It is all intertwined.

The rise of chemical food additives and new rules of food handling have created a new dimension to the preparation of food.

Jewish (kosher) dietary laws are mostly straightforward and easy to explain.