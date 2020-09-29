Hilde Lee: Pandemic armchair travels continue with Greece's contributions to world cuisine

Are you tired of staying at home? We’ll continue our armchair travels to perk you up a bit. This week we will go north from the Arab world to Greece, an ancient land that influenced the Mediterranean area with its history, philosophy and foods.
I have been to Greece several times and particularly enjoyed some of the Greek islands, usually on day trips from a cruise boat. I walked the small island of Mykonos, stopping to window shop. Allan pointed out an unusual necklace at one shop. It was silver and composed of fake paper clips. He said it was a symbol of writing (my column, maybe).
I was more interested in the restaurants and entered one, looking for a place for dinner that evening. It was a charming little place, with seafood as its specialty.
“Is the fish fresh?” I asked. “Come, lady,” the proprietor said, as he took me to a back room. There, in a huge tank, fish were swimming.
“Caught early this morning,” he said in broken English. “Fish is very fresh.”
Dinner was outstanding.
Last fall, on a Mediterranean cruise, our group drove from the dock in Athens to the airport, about 20 miles from the center of town. Years ago, one could see the Acropolis from almost any point in the city. Now the view is only skyscrapers, with a little sky in between.
However, Greece is surrounded on three sides by water and many islands. What could be more enchanting than eating a midday meal on an island in the Aegean surrounded by shimmering water and beautiful scenery?
Boats with red and white sails are unloading the morning’s catch of crawfish, mullet, and octopus. Market stalls neat the water sell scarlet tomatoes green peppers, wine-dark eggplants and beautifully scented lemons. All a preview of an excellent meal.
Greek food is still traditional, with many of the dishes being centuries old. Greek cooking goes back 500 years before the birth of Christ. One of the first cookbooks stems from about that time.
Greek civilization and cuisine eventually spread throughout the Mediterranean. The Greeks taught the Romans to eat well. With the occupation of Greece by various invaders, Greek civilization and its culinary arts declined. However, some of the Greek food items eventually were incorporated in many other cuisines.
The most important element in Greek cuisine is olive oil. It seems that the olive tree grows everywhere is Greece. Its flavor dominates Greek food. The ancient Greeks used olive oil medicinally, as well as in their food. Green olive oil is fruity, thick, green, and more flavorful than the olive oils refined in other countries.
Greek cheeses, although not exceptional, add a pleasant, slightly salty taste to many dishes. Feta, a slightly salty goat cheese, is most commonly served; it is cut into small cubes, as an appetizer. It is also used as an ingredient in meat and fish dishes, and in salads, which seem to accompany every meal.
Kafalotiri, one of the cheeses made from ewes’ milk, is a little like Parmesan. Quite often, thick slices of this cheese are dusted with flour, seasoned with lemon juice and served as an appetizer.
Almost everywhere in Greece, particularly in the countryside, you smell the scent of lemons. The lemons are large and juicy and are essential to Greek cooking. Thick slices of lemon are often dusted with flour, fried in olive oil, and served as an appetizer.
Romans, Venetians and Turks occupied Greece for hundreds of years. Thus, it is not surprising that modern Greek food includes dishes of Italian and Turkish origin. Most restaurants in Greece include an Italian dish or two on their menus, particularly pasta. Turkish pastries such as baklava and coffee with thick yogurt conclude many Greek meals.
The Greeks are not fond of sauces. If a sauce is served with a particular dish, it consists of the juices in which the food was cooked. These juices may be thickened with flour or cornstarch. However, lemons and eggs being readily available, gravies are thickened with a combination of eggs and lemon juice, giving the sauce a foamy consistency.
Eggplant is very popular with the Greeks. It is used in many ways — stuffed, baked, combined with other vegetables. Beans, both dried and fresh, and tomatoes are staples of many Greek recipes. Pasta is as popular in Greece, as in other Mediterranean countries. Rice is also a staple.
When I was in Greece, I became very fond of Greek soups. They are very hearty and usually are a meal in themselves. A salad and fruit for dessert made for a very satisfying meal. Greek salads usually combine fresh and cooked vegetables, fish, cheese and wonderful crunchy bread.
What’s for dessert? A piece of rich, flaky pastry, often soaked in honey syrup, ends the meal, along with a cup of coffee (adopted from the Turks). Greeks say that this strong, sweet, foamy coffee was the only good thing about the long Turkish occupation of their land.
Greek honey is famous and is used to sweeten desserts, cakes and pastries. The ancient Greeks learned about honey and beekeeping from the Egyptians. Aristotle wrote about different kinds of Greek honey in the second century B.C. Then, as now, it was used to make honey cakes. The ancient people thought these cakes to be a fit offering for the gods. Modern Greeks celebrate New Year’s with little honey cakes.
I think the most famous Greek food is phyllo, a dough made with flour and water. It is worked for a long time by an expert pastry cook, who throws it from one hand to the other until it turns into a wafer-thin transparent sheet. It is used in many different ways to make sweet and savory pastries. For example, baklava consists of layers of phyllo very liberally brushed with butter, filled with nuts and sugar, and baked until crisp and golden. The pastry is then smothered with a honey syrup.
The tavernas of Athens are famous for good food and entertainment. Dinner is served late and the entertainment goes on until dawn. The air is filled with an aroma of grilling meat and wild oregano.
The hour is late, the meal is eaten, and the tour of Greece is over. Even over many, many centuries, Greek food and hospitality have drawn the traveler to this ancient land.
Hilde G. Lee is a food writer and co-author of “Virginia Wine Country III” with her husband, Allan Lee. She can be reached at hildeglee@yahoo.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.