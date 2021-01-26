Hilde Lee: Nutmeg and mace give same plant twice the usefulness

Do you get bored with cooking? Do you cook the same old things, or do you experiment with new recipes and new spices?

“Spices are too expensive” is an excuse, and people use the same spices over and over. And, of course, they have heard that spices, whether dried and packaged or ground, do not keep too long. All of that may be true — particularly the part of length of the pungency of the spice. Then there are those who just go buy a can of ready-made spaghetti sauce, dump it in a pot and bingo — there is dinner.

Cooking can be a joy or a chore. The more experimentation that goes into it, the more interesting the result. I sometimes wish we did not have all of the “convenience” foods, but that is modern life. I know, the manufacturers just want to lighten the “chore” of cooking.

Spices, almost every kind, have an interesting history — where they are grown; how they traveled from one part of the world to the kitchens of another part, such as from Asia to Europe; and how they are used. Most have a scientific name, which is hard to pronounce or remember. Did you know that there is a spice that really is a two-for-one spice on the same plant — nutmeg and mace?