Hilde Lee: Nutmeg and mace give same plant twice the usefulness

Do you get bored with cooking? Do you cook the same old things, or do you experiment with new recipes and new spices?
“Spices are too expensive” is an excuse, and people use the same spices over and over. And, of course, they have heard that spices, whether dried and packaged or ground, do not keep too long. All of that may be true — particularly the part of length of the pungency of the spice. Then there are those who just go buy a can of ready-made spaghetti sauce, dump it in a pot and bingo — there is dinner.
Cooking can be a joy or a chore. The more experimentation that goes into it, the more interesting the result. I sometimes wish we did not have all of the “convenience” foods, but that is modern life. I know, the manufacturers just want to lighten the “chore” of cooking.
Spices, almost every kind, have an interesting history — where they are grown; how they traveled from one part of the world to the kitchens of another part, such as from Asia to Europe; and how they are used. Most have a scientific name, which is hard to pronounce or remember. Did you know that there is a spice that really is a two-for-one spice on the same plant — nutmeg and mace?
One winter, Allan and I were on vacation in the Caribbean on the island of Granada. Since I was interested in food and cooking, he suggested we take a tour of the island’s spice plantation. After a taxi was arranged, we got in the car to go to the other side of the island, with its lush green vegetation and its beautiful view of the Caribbean.
“These are our trees that grow our spices,” said the owner of the plantation. I only saw one kind of tree, and mentioned that.
“Yes, those are our famous spices. They both grow together,” he explained.
He was right. Nutmeg and mace — two different spices — grow together.
Nutmeg is the nut. It grows inside a lace-like shell (aril) that turns to red-orange when completely ripe, usually on its way to market. At market, both shell and pulp are eventually ground separately to be marketed as completely different spices. Their uses are not even similar.
The nutmeg tree is an evergreen with dark green leaves and small yellow flowers that eventually become the fruit. The fruit ripens six to nine months after flowering. Then the fruit falls to the ground, the outer husk is stripped off and the lace-like husk is pulled off and placed on mats to dry. This is mace. The nut inside is nutmeg. It is not often that one gets two products in one plant.
Mace and nutmeg have a similar taste and aroma. Mace is more refined, with a warm and highly aromatic taste. Mace is sweeter, while nutmeg can be slightly bitter.
In the sixth century, nutmeg and mace were part of the caravan trade to Alexandria from the Banda Islands in the Moluccas (Spice Islands). Both nutmeg and mace were being used in China as medicine for digestive disorders. The Crusaders also brought these spices to Europe, where they were used a fumigants.
By the 16th century, mace and nutmeg were the cure for everything. By the 18th century, people carried their own nutmegs along with small Asian silver, metal or wood graters. Grated nutmeg flavored everything in food, and particularly mulled wine and hot ale.
Control of the nutmeg and mace trade passed from the Portuguese to the Dutch and eventually to the English at the end of the 18th century. The English planted nutmeg trees in Sri Lanka and Sumatra and in the following century in Grenada. Today, most of the world’s nutmeg is grown there. Yes, nutmeg is the more important of the two spices.
Depending on the area, there have been and still are various uses of both spices, but sparingly. In India, they are found mostly in Moghul dishes. The Arabs have for centuries added nutmeg to mutton and lamb. However, the Europeans have used nutmeg and mace in both sweet and savory dishes. Since nutmeg is a standard seasoning in many Dutch recipes, small graters resembling pepper mills are common household items there.
The Dutch add nutmeg to mashed potatoes, white cabbage, cauliflower and vegetable purees; they also add it to macaroni, meat stews and fruit puddings. The Italians enjoy nutmeg with mixed vegetables, veal dishes and sauces for pasta.
Most of us think of nutmeg as a baking ingredient; however, it goes well with sweets in honey cakes, rich fruitcakes and fruit punch. Most egg and cheese dishes need a little nutmeg and even a pinch of mace.
Nutmeg is widely used in both Western and Eastern cooking. In India and Southeast Asia, it is an important meat seasoning, while in the West it is used in both sweet and savory dishes. It pairs well with other spices and a variety of flavors; thus, it is often found in spice mixtures. (My mother often used it to flavor spinach — anything to get the child to eat greens.) Italian sausage, such as Mortadella, German wurst and Scottish haggis use both nutmeg and mace.
Mace gives a lift to an onion sauce, clear soups, shellfish, cheese soufflés and cream cheese desserts.
More common in Asian than Western medicine is the use of nutmeg to relieve bronchial infections. However, it may cause drowsiness. Caution is suggested, as an overdose may be fatal. Well, if you do not use it as medicine, you always can add a little nutmeg to perfumes, soaps and shampoo. But, then, I don’t want to go to the next dinner party smelling like a fruitcake.
A good way to sample any spice is to go to a local spice shop (I think there are still three in town: Barracks Road, the Mall on Preston near the hardware store, and the mall on Main Street before the big statue) and get just some large pinches — not too much and not to little — so you can try some new flavors.
It’s fun to try new flavors, particularly in cooking.