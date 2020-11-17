Hilde Lee: Mustard responds to pressure by getting spicy

What is the most popular spice that is sold around the world? No, it is not pepper, which is a close second.
Ounce for ounce, more mustard seed is sold annually than even pepper. About 90% of all households use mustard, plus whatever is consumed at sporting events and restaurants. The average American enjoys about half a pound of mustard each year, compared to what our grandparents used — only 2 tablespoons per person per year.
Seventy-five percent of the mustard sold in this country is the bright yellow ballpark mustard. French’s has about 50% of that market, which adorns 9 billion hot dogs eaten annually. Another 14% consumed is the spicy brown mustard, 6% is Dijon and the remaining 5% varies by taste.
The average Frenchman enjoys about 2 pounds of mustard a year. However, his mustard is not yellow, nor is it spread on hot dogs. It is a condiment for grilled meats and an ingredient in salad dressings. Lately, Americans have changed their habits of mustard use to conform with the French and are enjoying the complex flavors that mustard brings to a variety of foods.
The United States gets most of its mustard seeds from Canada, buying half of Canada’s total production. However, the U.S. also grows mustard seeds.
Mustard has a long history. Archaeological data have established that mustard was gathered and used as a seasoning from the earliest history of man. About 10,000 years ago, mustard seeds were chewed together with meat for extra flavor.
The ancient Greeks and Romans added mustard seed to their stews. One of the most basic sauces of the Romans was muria. It was made of the brine of fish mixed with mustard powder and was used as we use Worcestershire sauce. A later version, popular in France, was made with honey, oil, strong white vinegar and mustard.
The pre-Christian Romans instructed their legions to plant mustard seeds in all conquered lands. The roots of modern-day mustard can be traced to an ancient French town, Divuim — today’s Dijon.
In the Middle Ages, prepared mustard added some interest to the bland and monotonous winter diet of salted meats. By the 13th century, almost every English town had a “mustarder” who ground seeds to order. Many households of that time had mustard grinders on their tables and used them as we do pepper grinders today.
In 1634, 23 mustard manufacturers of Dijon received from the government the exclusive right to make prepared mustard for sale within the town. In addition to regulating the quality of the mustard, the new laws stipulated that the manufacturers wear clean and modest clothing. They also could own only one shop in a town, so that if there were any complaints as to the quality of the mustard, there would be no question as to the source of the bad mustard seed.
In 1713, a mustard maker named Jean Naigeon came up with the idea that would make Dijon mustard different from others. The standard formula for prepared mustard had included vinegar with unfermented green grape juice. It was a fitting innovation, as Dijon is in the heart of the French wine district.
Also in the 18th century, Spanish priests on the west coast of the American continent marked the path of the missionary travels by scattering mustard seeds, which easily took root. Even today, the ubiquitous mustard plants grow along the mission trail.
In 1814, in England, Jeremiah Colman began milling the mustard that since has become world famous. Queen Victoria probably helped Colman’s progress, as his mustard had become her favorite. In 1926, Colman’s absorbed the R.T. French Company of Rochester, New York, where this country’s favorite hot dog mustard is produced on One Mustard Street.
Mustard’s importance as an all-American condiment began in 1904, when Francis French cabled “Eureka!” to his brother upon discovering that a French’s plant supervisor had perfected a mustard that was to be labeled “French’s Cream Salad Brand.” The name was chosen because the addition of a little cream turned the mustard into a salad dressing. It was especially good on potatoes.
Today, French’s sells 15 million gallons annually of what is known as “ballpark mustard” — or enough to fill 16 Olympic-size swimming pools. Gulden’s mustard is not far behind in sales.
How is mustard made? There are the crushed mustard seeds, vinegar and spices. Depending on the particular formula employed and the origin of the mustard seeds, prepared mustard can be sunny and mild, brown and spicy, or superhot.
Mustard seeds are composed of an outer shell, plus an inner heart, like a grain of wheat. When mustard seeds are whole, they are odorless and mild. However, when they are ground and mixed with any liquid, a chemical reaction takes place between an enzyme and a glucoside in the mustard, producing a spicy oil. In black seeds, the oil is quite spicy; in yellow seeds it is less pungent.
The chemical reaction in mustards is weakened by heat and by acids, such as vinegar and wine. (I am glad that I did not study chemistry. I would have gotten lost in the seeds — never mind the reaction.)
Stricter government controls exist for the manufacture of mustard in France than in the Untied States. For example, the mustard of Dijon must be made only from mustard seeds, white wine and spices. Manufacturers must not add fillers, such as flour or sugar, chemical preservatives or coloring.
After the seeds are milled or thickened, a manufacturer must decide whether to make a smooth or grainy mustard. Coarse-grained mustards retain their skins and seeds. Many mustards are aged in wooden casks.
After some American mustards are bottled, they are allowed to mellow for a two-week storage period. Because many American mustards are made with yellow mustard seeds, this mellowing period is necessary to tone down the sharpness of the mustard.
Knack is a German word for the sound you hear when you bite into a knackwurst. Oh, just to hear the “knack.” But it has to be adorned with mustard.
