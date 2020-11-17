Hilde Lee: Mustard responds to pressure by getting spicy

The ancient Greeks and Romans added mustard seed to their stews. One of the most basic sauces of the Romans was muria. It was made of the brine of fish mixed with mustard powder and was used as we use Worcestershire sauce. A later version, popular in France, was made with honey, oil, strong white vinegar and mustard.

The pre-Christian Romans instructed their legions to plant mustard seeds in all conquered lands. The roots of modern-day mustard can be traced to an ancient French town, Divuim — today’s Dijon.

In the Middle Ages, prepared mustard added some interest to the bland and monotonous winter diet of salted meats. By the 13th century, almost every English town had a “mustarder” who ground seeds to order. Many households of that time had mustard grinders on their tables and used them as we do pepper grinders today.

In 1634, 23 mustard manufacturers of Dijon received from the government the exclusive right to make prepared mustard for sale within the town. In addition to regulating the quality of the mustard, the new laws stipulated that the manufacturers wear clean and modest clothing. They also could own only one shop in a town, so that if there were any complaints as to the quality of the mustard, there would be no question as to the source of the bad mustard seed.