Hilde Lee: Many countries have unique local food specialties

There used to be a saying that one man’s pleasure is another man’s headache. The same goes for the world of food. Even in this country, when I mention leg of lamb or grilled lamb chops, some people tend to back away from me. Heavens, no — they don’t eat young or old lamb of any kind, and I should not, either. They do not eat veal, either, nor do they approve of killing young animals for food.

Lamb is just one example of a food that is not universally accepted. Other foods may not be universally available. However, many regions of the world have their own unique food customs.

Let’s take a look at some of these. I admit that, in my years of travel, I have looked at and tasted some of this strange eating, but have not fully participated it. This world is so large and has so many culinary entities that are not everyday happenings to most of the world.

Even with modern conveniences, many countries have maintained their distinctive food habits.

In Australia, the tail of the kangaroo is chopped into pieces, marinated and cooked into a rich soup or stew. In the Outback, kangaroo legs are roasted or boiled. I would not eat kangaroo nor camel — nor even a piece of bear meat given to my dad by a patient. (Mother had refused to cook it.)