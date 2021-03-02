Hilde Lee: Many countries have unique local food specialties

There used to be a saying that one man’s pleasure is another man’s headache. The same goes for the world of food. Even in this country, when I mention leg of lamb or grilled lamb chops, some people tend to back away from me. Heavens, no — they don’t eat young or old lamb of any kind, and I should not, either. They do not eat veal, either, nor do they approve of killing young animals for food.
Lamb is just one example of a food that is not universally accepted. Other foods may not be universally available. However, many regions of the world have their own unique food customs.
Let’s take a look at some of these. I admit that, in my years of travel, I have looked at and tasted some of this strange eating, but have not fully participated it. This world is so large and has so many culinary entities that are not everyday happenings to most of the world.
Even with modern conveniences, many countries have maintained their distinctive food habits.
In Australia, the tail of the kangaroo is chopped into pieces, marinated and cooked into a rich soup or stew. In the Outback, kangaroo legs are roasted or boiled. I would not eat kangaroo nor camel — nor even a piece of bear meat given to my dad by a patient. (Mother had refused to cook it.)
Camel meat always has been popular in Arab countries. Although most parts of the camel may be eaten, only the hump and feet are marinated and roasted.
In the past, French chefs threaded cocks’ combs on ornamental skewers to decorate dishes for formal dinners. If they were to be eaten, they were stuffed, deep fried and served as hors d’oeuvres. Or they were sandwiched between two large grilled mushrooms and placed on a slice of fried bread.
Snails are probably the most renowned French delicacies. The tradition of eating them goes back to the Middle Stone Age, when people of the Pyrenees devoured them by the dozens.
Two varieties of snails are eaten: the gros Bourgogne, which grows fat and chubby on a diet of French vine leaves, and the smaller Helix pomatia, the common garden snail of France, England, and North America. It also feasts on these types of leaves. The snails are used to make a beloved snail dish — escargots a la bourguignon. It comes to the table with sizzling garlic butter.
Frogs’ legs are generally thought to be a French gourmet treat, but since World War II, they have become more popular in North America, England and the rest of Europe. Frogs are now especially raised for gourmet food all over the world. They are quick to cook, and served with a delicate wine sauce.
In Guinea and Central and South America, iguana meat is cooked and served. However, only the back of this lizard is eaten. Along the coast in Mexico, iguana also is a regular food item.
For centuries, bear paw and bear steaks have been highly regarded in China, Russia and eastern Europe. Of course, the hair and skin must first be removed with hot water and a knife. The paws are usually simmered in stock, then boned and stuffed with mushrooms and chopped ham, and baked. According to an old recipe, the stock is flavored with port wine and then made into a sauce.
In my food research, I keep running into the variety of foods attributed to China. Many also have become part of Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisine. However, Japan is another story. The Chinese like the taste of fruit-eating animals. Some visitors to China wonder where the twigs in Bird’s Nest Soup have gone. Today, translucent noodle-like nests are used.
Thousand-year eggs are also enjoyed in China. No, they are not that old. To give them the appearance of age, the eggs are covered with a mixture of salt, ashes and lime and buried in the ground for months, not years.
Although horsemeat was a regular gourmet item in northern Europe, it became a necessity in Germany at the end of World War I. People were starving, and there was no meat. I have pictures of my mother and her brother taking a little wagon to the outdoor market to buy a little horsemeat for soup. Horsemeat had become a regular feast item in Germany and northern European countries by the mid-1800s, but by 1918, it was a very expensive meat. That was all there was — and very little of that.
In France and Belgium, horsemeat shops, each with a gold-painted rocking horse over the door, were to be found almost everywhere. The meat was more expensive than pork, since there was no other meat.
The Germans and many northern Europeans have continued their liking of rare or raw beef. Hence, a dish called tartare is poplar in Germany and Scandinavian countries. Since the meat is eaten raw, it must be made with absolutely freshly ground lean beef.
My mother always had the butcher cut a very lean piece of round steak for tartare. At home, she would cut out any fat and gristle, and grind the meat in a grinder herself.
After the raw lean beef is ground, salt, pepper and a raw egg yolk are mixed into the meat. Steak tartare is served very cold with a crisp roll or some rye bread. The meat has to be very fresh for the diner to really appreciate the taste. Bon appetit.