Hilde Lee: Lombardy, Tuscany and Sicily offer a wealth of dining traditions

Since many of us enjoy Italian cuisine and we talked at length about pasta last week, I want to offer some additional insights into an enjoyable culinary adventure. No, we do not have to eat pasta with our hands, but it is usually good with a fork. Let’s take our armchair trip to three of the regions of Italy, each with its own unique cuisine — Lombardy, Toscana and Sicilia.
Lombardy, a large region of northern Italy, always has known wealth. Through the centuries, Lombardy has been the most advanced in agriculture. The people of Lombardy both grow and consume the most rice of any region in Italy.
Carnaroli and the famous Arborio rice, which retains its firmness and bite, are primarily used in risottos. In Lombardy, risotto is made with every imaginable ingredient — meat, fish, vegetables and herbs. The risotto of Lombardy is generally dry, not saucy. The most famous risotto is risotto alla Milanese, made with saffron.
In olden days, the monks were not allowed to eat meat. Thus, they invented many rice dishes with freshwater fish, frogs and crayfish.
The use of cream in Lombardy’s cooking is the result of a strong link between Milanese and French cooking. (France dominated Lombardy for long periods of time.) At one time, the wealthy Milanese took their cooks to Paris with them so that they could learn French cuisine.
Milanese cooking, which stretches out toward the foothills of the Alps, is famous for its sausages, salami and guinea hens cooked in clay. A little further east towards Vento, polenta abounds, with succulent meat and fish dishes.
Of all the Lombard towns, Mantua is outstanding. Set in a romantic valley, Mantua is known for its meats stuffed with herbs, spices, and black and white truffles.
Butter has been used in Lombardy since Roman times. The Romans used butter to grease their bodies before sporting competitions and battles. Today, butter is preferred as cooking fat.
Polenta traditionally has been the food of poor people. Originally it consisted of wheat, barley, oats or buckwheat. Cornmeal polenta came into being in Lombardy in the beginning of the 18th century when corn, an American innovation, started to be grown there. Lombardy is the prime livestock- and milk-producing region in Italy.
The world-famous Gorgonzola cheese is made in a little town near Milan. This blue-veined cheese is delicious spread on grilled polenta.
Lombardy is not known for its cultivation of vegetables, except for its potatoes, turnips, asparagus and peppers. Fruit trees abound in the hills. The cooler climate of Lombardy is also excellent for growing tomatoes and potatoes, which were at first not accepted by many European countries.
Now that you have enjoyed risotto with sausages, and apple fritters for dessert, let’s move south to Toscana (Tuscany).
Tuscans love simple dishes — no sauces, no trimmings — just food that is either roasted, grilled or eaten raw. However, this simplicity was not observed by the lavish banquets given by the Medicis.
Although neither pasta nor risotto is traditional in Tuscany, meat certainly is. Tuscan cooking hardly thought of pasta, but kept the roasting spit or grill fully occupied. Tuscan cooking features fried foods and roasts without sauces. The meats are roasted with rosemary or fennel, or grilled over an open fire.
Olive oil is the main character of many Tuscan dishes. Food is sautéed or fried in it. Even a tablespoon of olive oil is added at the last minute to a soup as a benediction to the cooking. Olive oil is also added in the preparation of sweets.
The list of Tuscan vegetables is almost unending — fennel, artichokes, tomatoes and, most of all, beans. The Tuscans invented the best way to cook beans, namely in a flask or a cone-shaped earthenware pot. Beans are served with pork or grilled meat. One of the main elements of Tuscan cooking is the wide use of herbs. Thyme, rosemary and sage are added to soup, meat and fish.
One of my favorite places in the world is the island of Sicily. It is very beautiful, with majestic mountains, wide beaches and Greek temples. Many food historians say that European cooking started in Sicily. Greeks, Phoenicians, Arabs, French and Spaniards have dominated the island. This diverse history is reflected in Sicilian cooking.
The foundations of Sicilian cuisine are Greek and are based on fish and vegetables. The Romans learned cooking from the Sicilians and spread this knowledge in their vast empire.
However, a few centuries later, the Arabs brought many new foods and methods of cooking to Sicily. Eggplants, spinach, apricots, almonds, sugar, and spices were introduced to Sicily. The Arabs also taught the Sicilians how to preserve meat and fish, and how to make sorbets and marzipan. Pasta still forms the basis of Sicilian cooking, mainly with sauces based on vegetables and fish.
Allan and I spent a week in Taromina, a lovely town high on the east coast of Sicily. It has the ruins of a Roman theater at one end of the long main street and an elegant hotel at the other.
Mount Etna is a prominent view from the hotel. We spent one Sunday afternoon at a vineyard at the foot of Mount Etna, enjoying the view of the vineyard, the orchards and the delicious lunch prepared by the vineyard staff.
Penne with Pistachios was served as the first course of this luncheon. I could have eaten it and nothing else, but I had to participate in the rest of the meal.
Penne with Pistachios
» 3 tablespoons butter
» 2 tablespoons olive oil
» 1 medium onion, finely chopped
» 3/4 cup coarsely ground pistachio nuts
» 1 cup heavy cream (or half and half)
» Freshly ground pepper
» 8 ounces penne
» Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Place the butter and oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until the onion is transparent. Then stir in the ground pistachios and add the cream. Season with pepper to taste. Bring the cream to a boil and then simmer the sauce until thickened, about 5 minutes.
While the sauce is simmering, cook the penne in boiling salted water until al dente. Drain and add the pasta to the skillet with the cream sauce, mixing to coat the pasta with the sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and serve immediately. Serves 6 as a first course.