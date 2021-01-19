Hilde Lee: Lombardy, Tuscany and Sicily offer a wealth of dining traditions

Now that you have enjoyed risotto with sausages, and apple fritters for dessert, let’s move south to Toscana (Tuscany).

Tuscans love simple dishes — no sauces, no trimmings — just food that is either roasted, grilled or eaten raw. However, this simplicity was not observed by the lavish banquets given by the Medicis.

Although neither pasta nor risotto is traditional in Tuscany, meat certainly is. Tuscan cooking hardly thought of pasta, but kept the roasting spit or grill fully occupied. Tuscan cooking features fried foods and roasts without sauces. The meats are roasted with rosemary or fennel, or grilled over an open fire.

Olive oil is the main character of many Tuscan dishes. Food is sautéed or fried in it. Even a tablespoon of olive oil is added at the last minute to a soup as a benediction to the cooking. Olive oil is also added in the preparation of sweets.

The list of Tuscan vegetables is almost unending — fennel, artichokes, tomatoes and, most of all, beans. The Tuscans invented the best way to cook beans, namely in a flask or a cone-shaped earthenware pot. Beans are served with pork or grilled meat. One of the main elements of Tuscan cooking is the wide use of herbs. Thyme, rosemary and sage are added to soup, meat and fish.