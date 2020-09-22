Hilde Lee: Israeli cuisine draws on many cultures, as grandmother's kugel recipe reflects

Chicken was a luxury in the European areas of Israel. Every morsel had to be made edible. Out of this necessity came delicious creations such as belzel, the neck, stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs mixed with onions and baked, then served in slices.

Fruits such as grapes, melons, figs and dates, plus almonds, are the basis of many desserts, and also main courses. One of my favorites is turkey pieces dredged with flour and then stewed with peas and mushrooms in orange juice.

What is kosher? It is the regulations of the types of foods that may or may not be eaten by Jews who follow strict dietary laws derived from the Bible. Some theories have been set forth that the rules arose from the early recognition of the importance of cleanliness and health and hygiene needs. However, these laws are also a rigid religious discipline that, according to the ancient philosopher Maimonides’s belief, “train us to master our appetites, and accustom us not to consider eating and drinking as our prime reason for living.”