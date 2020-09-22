Hilde Lee: Israeli cuisine draws on many cultures, as grandmother's kugel recipe reflects

We talked about the foods of the Arab world last week, but what about the foods of Israel?
Israeli food is quite a mixture, incorporating the foods of the people who originally settled the area known today as Israel and the displaced persons who found a homeland there after the end of World War II. Over the years, many foods and methods of preparation were melded into what is today known as Israeli cuisine.
Israeli cuisine is a combination of what was available in that desert land and what eventually could be grown and produced there. Food traditions of Asia, Africa and Europe were the backbone of Israeli cuisine until the mid-1940s, when Jewish refugees came to Israel, then a British protectorate. Until independence, there was little incentive to develop the land and grow new agricultural products.
However, the food of the ancient Israelites still plays an important part of Israeli cuisine — especially the spices. After all, the land of Israel was close to the ancient spice trade routes. In the late 1800s, groups of Eastern European Jews from Poland and Russia began immigrating to Israel to escape Eastern European persecution. They adopted local produce such as eggplant, peppers and zucchini and added them to their recipes.
As Israeli agriculture developed with new, unfamiliar fruits and vegetables, new dishes were developed that came to be regarded as Israeli cuisine. However, old standbys, such as honey and figs, were not discarded. The 1990s saw an explosion and adaptation of international cuisine into Israeli cooking.
Almost any cuisine, or a version thereof, can be found in Israel. For example, Yemenite steak in pita consists of thin slices of charcoal-broiled steak served in an envelope of Arab bread, together with crunchy raw vegetables and a dash of chili sauce.
A variety of salads and hot “hashes” consisting of highly spiced onions are served with many dishes. In Haifa, we found a dockside café that featured colorful salads, highly spiced. These were set out on the buffet tables in pans beside an array of meats to be chosen and grilled to order.
In the European communities of Israel, the main part of the meal is poultry. The raising of chickens, ducks and especially turkeys is a major industry in Israel. It is even possible to buy a variety of cuts of turkey in the butcher chops. There is sliced breast for schnitzel (thin strips for frying), chopped turkey pieces for stewing, whole turkey breasts for roasting, and livers for frying, chopping and making pate.
The most popular fish in Israel is carp, a product of the Mediterranean. It is also farm raised. Although a boneless and tasteless fish, it is the basis of gefilte fish, or highly seasoned fish balls. On the other hand, bourri, or grey mullet, is also farm raised in fish ponds. It is usually served stuffed with tomatoes, sprinkled with fresh lemon juice and baked in foil.
Asian and Western cuisines of both Jews and Arabs were created basically by poor people who could not afford luxury foods and had to make do with local products.
Chicken was a luxury in the European areas of Israel. Every morsel had to be made edible. Out of this necessity came delicious creations such as belzel, the neck, stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs mixed with onions and baked, then served in slices.
Fruits such as grapes, melons, figs and dates, plus almonds, are the basis of many desserts, and also main courses. One of my favorites is turkey pieces dredged with flour and then stewed with peas and mushrooms in orange juice.
What is kosher? It is the regulations of the types of foods that may or may not be eaten by Jews who follow strict dietary laws derived from the Bible. Some theories have been set forth that the rules arose from the early recognition of the importance of cleanliness and health and hygiene needs. However, these laws are also a rigid religious discipline that, according to the ancient philosopher Maimonides’s belief, “train us to master our appetites, and accustom us not to consider eating and drinking as our prime reason for living.”
Permitted foods are called “kosher,” which means “fitting and proper.” This includes ritually slaughtered herbivorous animals, which chew their cud and have cloven hooves, and also some specified birds. There are strict rules against birds and animals of prey, scavengers, creeping insects and reptiles, and all seafood except those with scales and fins, as well as the blood of animals (Leviticus 11: 1-47). Blood is always extracted from meat and poultry. Even eggs with blood spots are unfit. In addition, meat from the hind quarters of all animals is prohibited.
Kosher foods of all kinds are often marked by a U in a circle, or by a K alone or in a circle. This means that these foods have been endorsed by the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America.
To be strictly kosher, the mixing of meat and milk products is strictly forbidden. This stems from the Bible (Deuteronomy 14:21). All dishes and utensils used in the preparation of meat and dairy dishes are kept separate. However, there are certain foods that are “parve,” or neutral. These can be eaten with both meat and dairy dishes. Eggs, vegetables and fish belong to the neutral group.
This is the middle of the Jewish High Holidays, which began last Friday with Rosh Hashana (Jewish New Year) and ends on Sunday with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Yom Kippur is a day of fasting and prayer. No Food or drink is consumed for 24 hours. This is followed by a festive meal. The fast is broken with fish dishes to symbolize fruitfulness and plenty.
The foods of Israel can be very exciting, as many types of national cuisine are involved — Arab, Greek, Egyptian and the many ethnic foods of the Holocaust survivors, who settled Israel in 1945- 1947. They, along with the generations that came before them, made a prosperous land out of the dessert. Just last week was the beginning of a new era when United Arab Emirates and Bahrain a signed a mutual recognition agreement. Hopefully, others will follow and there will finally be peace in that region of the world.
One of my favorite Jewish foods is my grandmother’s noodle pudding (kugel). It serves 12, but the ingredients easily can be cut in half. I use half of the salt called for; it is just for cooking the noodles. Leftovers can be warmed up the next day.
Kugel (Noodle Pudding)
» 2 teaspoons salt
» 12 ounces wide egg noodles
» 6 eggs
» 1 cup large-curd cream-style cottage cheese
» 1 cup milk
» 2 (3-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
» ⅓ cup sugar
» 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
» 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
» ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
» 1 cup golden raisins
» 4 tablespoons butter
Bring 1 gallon of water and salt to a boil in a 6-quart stockpot over high heat. Stir in the noodles. Cook until tender, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain and place in a large mixing bowl.
Beat the eggs, cottage cheese, milk, cream cheese, vanilla and spices with an electric mixer or blender until smooth. Add to the noodles. Add raisins, and mix well. Pour into a well-oiled 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish. Drizzle with melted butter.
Bake in a preheated 325-degree oven until knife inserted off center comes out clean — 30 to 40 minutes. Cool on wire rack. Serve warm or cold.
Hilde G. Lee is a food writer and co-author of “Virginia Wine Country III” with her husband, Allan Lee. She can be reached at hildeglee@yahoo.com.
