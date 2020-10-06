Hilde Lee: Indian cuisine reflects love of place, tradition and faith

It does not look as if there will be much travel in this country or abroad in the next few months until a vaccine has been perfected. We will just have to continue our armchair culinary explorations. Shall we go north or east from the Arab countries of the previous columns? How about east to India? Let’s explore the foods of that vast country.

I was planning to go to India several years ago and got talked out of it by someone who had emigrated here from India. “You won’t like it, and it’s hot and dirty,” he said. I have been sorry ever since that I did not go.

Let’s at least take a culinary trip to India, starting with some history and a “taste of India.” India is a big subject.

The earliest civilizations in India were settled around the Indus River Valley in northwestern India from around 2500 to 1800 B. C. They built cities, like those in Egypt, that were well populated and wealthy. The surrounding area had agriculture and animal domestication. Eventually, kingdoms arose in these cities.

When Aryans arrived in the region, they were not farmers like the older inhabitants. They were warriors who used horses, drove chariots and wrought havoc on the local population. The Aryans raised cattle for their sustenance and sacrificed them to their gods. They ate beef, milked their cattle and made butter.