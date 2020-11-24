Hilde Lee: Have a slice of pecan pie and reflect on our freedoms

Happy Thanksgiving.

Although there is strife in the world today and military conflict on several fronts, we Americans have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Although we may not agree with our present administration and/or the results of the recent national election, we, as Americans, are a lot better off than many others around the world.

At this time of year, I always think about and refer to my well-worn copies of “The Four Freedoms,” which Norman Rockwell painted. They are just as appropriate today as they were in the midst of World War II. Let’s take a look:

Freedom from Fear: We do not have to be constantly afraid, although America has enemies around the world that would love to do us harm. But all in all, we can go peacefully about our daily lives without fear.

Freedom of Speech: We certainly have freedom of speech, and, in the past few months, we have heard enough political speeches to last us until the next congressional and presidential elections. We are not afraid to voice our opinions in private and in public, as recent public demonstrations in various cities across the nation have demonstrated.