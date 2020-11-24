Hilde Lee: Have a slice of pecan pie and reflect on our freedoms

Happy Thanksgiving.
Although there is strife in the world today and military conflict on several fronts, we Americans have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Although we may not agree with our present administration and/or the results of the recent national election, we, as Americans, are a lot better off than many others around the world.
At this time of year, I always think about and refer to my well-worn copies of “The Four Freedoms,” which Norman Rockwell painted. They are just as appropriate today as they were in the midst of World War II. Let’s take a look:
Freedom from Fear: We do not have to be constantly afraid, although America has enemies around the world that would love to do us harm. But all in all, we can go peacefully about our daily lives without fear.
Freedom of Speech: We certainly have freedom of speech, and, in the past few months, we have heard enough political speeches to last us until the next congressional and presidential elections. We are not afraid to voice our opinions in private and in public, as recent public demonstrations in various cities across the nation have demonstrated.
Freedom of Worship: Even on this Thanksgiving Day, we can thank God for his many blessings — each in his or her own way. This country was founded by people who escaped religious and cultural persecution. We are thankful that we can demonstrate our thoughts and feelings in public.
Freedom from Want: Even with today’s many world problems — economic, cultural and military — we have food to put on the table. This country’s technology is at the forefront of all kinds of innovations, including the discovery and eventual use and distribution of a new vaccine for COVID-19, which almost has the world at a standstill.
I may be very old fashioned, but I wish people, in general, had the attitudes and character of those who were around that first Thanksgiving table. Let’s take a look at the participants of that first Thanksgiving:
The people of the first Thanksgiving were people of character. They were not adventurers hunting gold and gems. They were hunting freedom to worship and were willing to endure many hardships to achieve it.
On that first Thanksgiving, they sat down to a memorable feast with no great assurance that there would be food before them on the morrow. But they were free, and freedom was the magic sauce for that Thanksgiving meal. The assembling of the Pilgrims for Thanksgiving is the forerunner of assembling families for this holiday.
The first Thanksgiving celebration (it also was a celebration of the first harvest) set the style of the feast’s menu, which has been traditional through the years. The Pilgrims ate wild turkey and venison. The friendly Indians of the Wampanoag tribe provided much of the food. The Pilgrim women made stews and pies according to English recipes from the vegetables they had grown.
It has always been one of my traditions to have pecan pie for dessert at Thanksgiving. A shot of bourbon (1 to 2 tablespoons) in the filling adds a little punch.
Pecan Pie
4 tablespoons butter or margarine, at room temperature
1/4 cup sugar
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 cup light corn syrup
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups pecan halves
Pastry for 9-inch pie (recipe follows)
Cream the butter and the two sugars in a medium-size bowl until light and fluffy. Add the syrup and beat well. Then add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in the pecans.
Pour the filling into the prepared pie shell and bake in a preheated 350° F. oven for 50 minutes, or until a knife inserted halfway between the center and the outside of the filling comes out clean.
Serves 6 to 8.
Pastry
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons butter or margarine
3 tablespoons solid vegetable shortening
3 to 4 tablespoons ice water
Place the flour in a bowl. With a pastry blender cut in the butter and shortening until the solids are the size of very small peas. Fluff the mixture with a fork. Add the ice water, one tablespoon at a time, tossing the mixture with the fork until the dough sticks together and can be formed into a ball. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
Remove dough from the refrigerator, place on a floured board and roll 1 inch larger in diameter than the top surface of the pie pan. Place dough in pie pan; crimp the edges.
