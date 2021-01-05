Hilde Lee: Greens bring good luck, great color and nutrition to year's first menus

In many sections of the world, the first few weeks of January designate a new beginning — new fresh food, something green to brighten the dull winter. Depending on the climate and geographical location, spinach, kale and collard greens top the list.
As a youngster, I would not eat spinach unless it was smothered in tomato sauce. Never mind what it tasted like. Even today, I do not like spinach, and almost never cook it. I do not think I have ever-cooked kale or collard greens — known simply as greens — which are popular in the South.
The term “greens,” a Southern expression, designated any plant in leaf form that was edible that was not a grass. It can be eaten cooked or raw in a green salad. Some are available almost year-round. Let’s look at some of the greens, which can brighten our menus and cheer up the coming of the new year.
Probably the granddaddy of all greens is kale. It is what is called non-heading, meaning it is a bunch of leaves. Kale is dark green with tinges of purple along the lower part of its leaves. Although kale is a healthy food, many people avoid it because its flavor is too strong. Some varieties of kale have been developed into ornamental plants, which are tinged with lavender.
Records of kale being eaten date back more than 2,000 years. The Egyptians believed that they were being punished by the gods and deprived of kale because, at the time, it had a short growing season — from November to March. In Akhenaton’s tomb, the sarcophagus was filled with kale leaves carved of jade so that there would always be fresh-looking kale.
Kale is usually regarded as a winter vegetable, although it is available year-round in our markets. It grows best in cool climates with lots of moisture.
The Scots are the world champion kale eaters, followed by the English and other northern Europeans. In England, kale is considered to be a plant of mystical powers. The Irish say that fairies ride kale stalks in the light of the moon.
Danish cooks serve kale with roasted loin of pork or ham. The Germans serve it chopped and boiled. In Italy and France, kale has received little attention, although it was cultivated in the kitchen gardens at Versailles in 1620.
Collard greens are a member of the non-heading cabbage family. They are a cross between cabbage and kale. The large collard leaves are used for ornamental purposes in Brazil and Portugal. The name “collard” is a form of the word “colewort” (wild cabbage plant).
Collards have long been regarded as soul food. Black cooks in the Old South added green vegetables to meals, including collard greens, the seeds of which they had brought with them from Africa. Still popular today in many African countries is a dish composed of buttermilk curds and collard greens.
Another popular green is chard (Swiss chard). It is a member of the beet family. One variety of chard has reddish stems. The stems are somewhat chewy and are cooked separately, like asparagus. In Europe, the stems are served with a cream sauce that has been flavored with nutmeg.
Ever heard of pokeweed? I had not, until I lived in the Southwest. There, it was only available at farm stands. It was usually sold out before the sun was halfway up in the sky.
Pokeweed has been the star of legends through the years. From Texas through the Southeastern United States, there are cults of poke salad eaters.
The pokeweed grows wild along streams. The young leaves are harvested and cooked. The raw leaves are very bitter; folklore says that poke “salat” (leaves) has to be boiled three times to remove the poison, probably the bitter taste. Before each of the three cookings, the previous water is thrown out and fresh water is added.
Poke salad (the term used for the cooked greens) has been so popular that several food companies have produced canned versions. The directions on the can says to scramble four eggs, add a can of well-drained poke salad, mix well and serve.
I understand that all parts of the dandelion are edible. The stems and leaves are somewhat bitter, but boiling twice eliminates that. The root can be used like water chestnuts. So, don’t go around putting weed killer on the dandelions; instead, cook them. Count me out on this one.
Although eating greens in the New Year is supposed to bring good luck, it was really Popeye who made them popular. Well, I was never fond of that comic strip, and I really do not like spinach.