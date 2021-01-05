Hilde Lee: Greens bring good luck, great color and nutrition to year's first menus

In many sections of the world, the first few weeks of January designate a new beginning — new fresh food, something green to brighten the dull winter. Depending on the climate and geographical location, spinach, kale and collard greens top the list.

As a youngster, I would not eat spinach unless it was smothered in tomato sauce. Never mind what it tasted like. Even today, I do not like spinach, and almost never cook it. I do not think I have ever-cooked kale or collard greens — known simply as greens — which are popular in the South.

The term “greens,” a Southern expression, designated any plant in leaf form that was edible that was not a grass. It can be eaten cooked or raw in a green salad. Some are available almost year-round. Let’s look at some of the greens, which can brighten our menus and cheer up the coming of the new year.

Probably the granddaddy of all greens is kale. It is what is called non-heading, meaning it is a bunch of leaves. Kale is dark green with tinges of purple along the lower part of its leaves. Although kale is a healthy food, many people avoid it because its flavor is too strong. Some varieties of kale have been developed into ornamental plants, which are tinged with lavender.