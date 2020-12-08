Hilde Lee: Fruitcake represented riches during the season of splendor

The first days of December traditionally have been set aside for fruitcake baking. Today, it is more a time of purchasing a fruitcake for the Christmas season. particularly if you are having drop-in guests. You may want to add a little brandy to the fruitcake to give it a nice mellow effect and emphasize the various fruit tastes.

Fruitcakes range from the very dark ones containing molasses or brown sugar and a large amount of varied spices to golden light ones made with granulated sugar and light-colored fruits.

Dark fruitcakes are traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas cakes. They originated in England, and then were brought to America. However, cakes rich in fruit were baked for Christmas not only in England, but also all over Europe. The custom goes back to the days when a cake rich in precious fruit was a delicacy that could not be afforded at other times of the year.

Currants, raisins, dates, candied orange peels and spices were luxury items in centuries past. They were a symbol of riches from distant lands, where these fruits grew in the warm, golden sun. Our colonial ancestors, especially those in the Southern states, regarded their fruitcakes as some of their finest baking feats, taking great pride in the blending of fruits and spices. Even today, the Claxton Company in Claxton, Georgia, makes some of the best-known American fruitcakes.