Hilde Lee: Fruitcake represented riches during the season of splendor

The first days of December traditionally have been set aside for fruitcake baking. Today, it is more a time of purchasing a fruitcake for the Christmas season. particularly if you are having drop-in guests. You may want to add a little brandy to the fruitcake to give it a nice mellow effect and emphasize the various fruit tastes.
Fruitcakes range from the very dark ones containing molasses or brown sugar and a large amount of varied spices to golden light ones made with granulated sugar and light-colored fruits.
Dark fruitcakes are traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas cakes. They originated in England, and then were brought to America. However, cakes rich in fruit were baked for Christmas not only in England, but also all over Europe. The custom goes back to the days when a cake rich in precious fruit was a delicacy that could not be afforded at other times of the year.
Currants, raisins, dates, candied orange peels and spices were luxury items in centuries past. They were a symbol of riches from distant lands, where these fruits grew in the warm, golden sun. Our colonial ancestors, especially those in the Southern states, regarded their fruitcakes as some of their finest baking feats, taking great pride in the blending of fruits and spices. Even today, the Claxton Company in Claxton, Georgia, makes some of the best-known American fruitcakes.
The Claxton Fruit Cake story dates back to 1910, when Savino Tos, an Italian immigrant, opened a bakery in Claxton, Georgia. Tos had come to the United States in the early 1900s and settled in New York. Trained in Italy as a pastry maker, Tos worked in a Brooklyn hotel as a master baker. However, he soon tired of the hectic life in the city. Faced with the opportunity to move from New York, he accepted a job in Macon, Georgia, with a company making ice cream.
The young Italian fell in love with the South and traveled throughout Georgia. On one of his trips, Tos stopped in Claxton, a small agricultural community. He was attracted by the friendliness of the people and the fact that the town did not have a bakery, but had an ice cream shop, where he got a job. However, when the ice cream business he was working for in Macon fell on hard times and closed, Tos decided to open a bakery on that location.
The bakery was an instant success. Townsfolk flocked to the small shop for delicious baked goods and also homemade ice cream. The first fall Tos was in Claxton, he decided to bake fruitcakes, using premium-quality fruits and nuts.
In 1927, a sandy-haired lad of 11 named Albert Parker walked into the bakery and asked Tos for a job. The youngster accepted an apron from Tos, along with a list of chores.
Albert Parker came to the bakery each morning before daybreak and fired the large oven for the day’s baking. He helped prepare the dough and completed other tasks before heading to school. After classes, Albert hastily went back to the bakery, where he worked until dark.
In 1945, Tos decided to retire from the bakery. Having established a trusting relationship with young Parker, Tos decided to sell him the bakery.
After Parker acquired the bakery, he began to search for ways to expand the business. He decided to specialize in a high-quality fruitcake — a unique product for the holiday season.
In his first year of mass production, Parker and a few employees baked 45,000 pounds of Claxton Fruit Cake. As the number of sales outlets increased, Parker’s operations expanded. People all over the country began talking about those delicious fruitcakes with the horse-and-buggy label.
In the early 1950s, a representative of the Civitan Club of Tampa, Florida, visited Parker’s operation. The civic club was looking for a fundraising item and Claxton fruitcakes seemed to be a perfect choice. Today, the Claxton Bakery, services the fundraising needs of more than 1,000 organizations throughout North America. The fruitcakes are also available in many national chain grocery stores during the holiday season.
Fruitcakes, like Christmas trees, are prevalent only at Christmas time. The first Christmas celebrations came about when Columbus’ flagship, the Santa Maria, was shipwrecked on the shores of Hispaniola on Christmas Eve 1492. Saved by the local Indians, he invited them to dine with him on Christmas Day. For good measure, Columbus named the first settlement La Navidad, meaning Christmas.
In the next two centuries, parts of the New World were settled by the English, Dutch, Swedes, Germans and Spanish. Each groups brought its own Christmas traditions. However, the English Puritans of New England were forbidden to observe Christmas, because the Bible made no specific reference to such an observance. Other sects also were forbidden any observance of the holiday. Only when the United States became an independent nation and religious issues were separated from political ones did Christmas become the national secular holiday that it is today.
Christmas trees, brought by people of German heritage, did not become a custom until the mid-19th century, when the English put their approval on them. The poinsettias, plants native to Mexico, became the traditional flower of Christmas in the late 19th century. They were introduced to the North by Joel Poinsett, U.S. ambassador to Mexico at the time.
As for Santa Claus, the magical bringer of gifts, he was a product of the Dutch and the Germans of Pennsylvania. He sprang from the imagination of Clement Moore. He published a lengthy ballad and invented the kind Santa Claus, who to this day delights generations of children.
Got to go and sprinkle some brandy over the fruitcake. Also to add some to the eggnog.
