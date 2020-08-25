Hilde Lee: From traditional to trendy, yogurt remains a favoritefood around the world

Some foods are fads, and others are household staples. It all depends on your lifestyle. For me, yogurt is one of those staple foods. Although thousands of years old, yogurt became very popular in the 1960s.
In the 1980s, yogurt became a part of the lifestyle of many Americans. It is a tasty way to eat a dairy product, right from the carton. Two-thirds of all yogurt eaters consume their yogurt at lunch. Government statistics show that the average yogurt eater is a woman aged 20 to 44.
People in much of the world have been eating yogurt for thousands of years. Many, many years ago, nomads living in the desert, packed milk in a goatskin bag when preparing for a journey. At day's end, after riding on a camel in the desert all day, the traveler would attempt to drink his milk. However, he discovered that the milk had turned into a custard-like substance.
The nomad’s milk had interacted with the bacteria in the goatskin bag, creating yogurt. The body warmth of the camel, the heat of the sun, and the rapid drop in temperature completed the process of transforming the milk at night.
The mention of yogurt has been found in the writings of ancient Greeks, Egyptians and Romans. Genghis Khan not only provided yak’s milk yogurt to his army to strengthen them for battle, but also used it as a marinade to preserve meat while traveling with his troops.
Even with the importance of yogurt in the Asian and Middle Eastern part of the world, it was not introduced in Western Europe until the 16th century. When King Francis I of France had an intestinal ailment in the 16th century, his physician sent for a healer from Constantinople. He prescribed goat’s milk yogurt, and the king’s health quickly improved. King Francis called yogurt the milk of eternal life.
The earliest scientific studies of yogurt date to the beginning of the 1900s. Russian bacteriologist Ilya Metchnikoff, a Nobel Prize winner, claimed that yogurt contained the secret of longevity. He discovered that many Bulgarians who lived past 100 years ate a great deal of yogurt. Metchnikoff isolated the ”good” bacterium in yogurt, which influenced the workings of the large intestine. This, he claimed, was the secret of long life.
However, Metchnikoff’s theory was later disproved, since most Bulgarians did not keep good birth records and advanced ages were greatly exaggerated. Metchnikoff died at the age of 71 in 1916.
Eventually, Metchnikoff’s research made it possible to produce yogurt in large quantities commercially. A few years later, Isaac Carasso, a Spaniard, used Metchnikoff’s bacteria and began producing yogurt in Barcelona. In 1931, an Armenian family named Columbosian started the first commercial yogurt dairy in the United States in New England.
After World War II, the yogurt company moved to New York and changed its name to Dannon. However, the only Americans eating yogurt at the time were those of Middle Eastern descent.
In 1946, Dannon made yogurt history by mass-producing a fruit-flavored yogurt — strawberry. It became “the ice cream without guilt.” Dannon yogurt quickly captured 25 percent of the American yogurt market.
What is yogurt? It is a cultured milk product that is made by taking pasteurized milk — cow’s, goat’s or buffalo milk — and adding certain bacteria. These bacteria multiply and change the milk sugar called lactose into lactic acid. The milk curdles and the yogurt becomes tart, thick and creamy.
In a commercial yogurt plant, the milk, almost always cow’s milk in this country, is a blend. Each company uses its own combination of non-fat dry milk powder, partially skimmed milk, skim milk, whole milk and cream.
The milk is first homogenized and then pasteurized. After various procedures of heating and cooling, yogurt is the result. It can be made in large quantities or fermented in individual cups, ready for purchase. In both methods, the yogurt is made with the fruit on the bottom and the yogurt poured on top.
Low-fat yogurt is the most popular variety, but don’t be fooled into thinking it has fewer calories. The fruit, preserves and sugar make this yogurt a rich product.
Plain yogurt contains no flavoring or sweeteners. Flavored yogurt has such additions as lemon, coffee, chocolate or vanilla, but no fruit. Fruit-flavored yogurt contains a combination of fruit and preserves. In sundae-style yogurt the fruit is placed on the bottom. Swiss-style has the fruit and yogurt mixed together. French-style yogurt with fruit and yogurt blended together is thinner and has a lower calorie count.
Yogurt is different everywhere in the world. In the Middle East, it is thick and strong. In Russia, it contains some alcohol. In Scandinavia, it is a drink, often slimy. In America, we often eat our yogurt sweetened and flavored with fruit preserves. Our plain yogurt is quite mild.
Yogurt should taste the way you like it. Some people like their yogurt strong and tart; some like it mild and custardy, and others like it thick. There are many brands of yogurt on the market to satisfy the various tastes.
However, yogurt, whether thick of thin, should be smooth and not lumpy. If it is made with fruit, it should taste like that particular fruit, and not just sugar.
Plain yogurt is tasty as a topping for fresh fruit. It is indispensable in Middle Eastern cooking. In India and the Middle East, yogurt acts as a fire extinguisher for hot curries.
The following Avocado Salad with Yogurt Dressing pairs well with barbecued beef. It is a nice addition to the meat, instead of a vegetable. I also like it with roasted chicken.
Avocado Salad with Yogurt Dressing
• 3 large avocados
• Fresh lemon juice
• Salt, to taste
• 2 cups fresh grapefruit sections
• 24 stuffed green olives
• 1½ cups cubed melon
• 1 cup drained mandarin orange sections
• Yogurt Dressing
Halve the avocados, remove pits, peel and cut into cubes. Sprinkle with lemon juice and salt. Toss all fruits together and chill until ready to serve. Just before serving, mix the salad with the Yogurt Dressing.
Yogurt Dressing
• 1 cup plain yogurt
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon orange juice
• 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
Beat the yogurt until smooth and beat in the remaining ingredients. Chill until ready to use. Serves 6.
