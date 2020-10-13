Hilde Lee: Foods of Pakistan and India often use curry powder; here's an easy recipe

Last week, in our “wishful thinking trip,” we experience some of the foods of India, their uniqueness and their religious origins. I want to tell you a little more about the region, but also focus on its neighbor Pakistan, whose food is different from India. And, as I promised, I will also give you a recipe for curry powder.

So, let’s see what foods are prevalent in Pakistan. We are probably more familiar with that country since it is close to Afghanistan.

Pakistan came into being on Aug. 15, 1947. It covers the area of the Indian subcontinent where the population is predominately Muslim.

Pakistan is a land of contrasts. In the northern area is the “Roof of the World,” where large mountains converge (the Kush, Karakoram, the Kunlun and the Himalayas). Between the mountains and the desert areas are green valleys and fertile plains that are watered by the Indus River and its four tributaries.

For more than a thousand years, successive invaders — Aryans, Greeks, Huns, Mongols, Turks and Afghans — have poured through mountain passes into what is now Pakistan. They have brought their own cultures and food habits, all to be melded into what today is Pakistani cuisine.