Hilde Lee: Foods of Pakistan and India often use curry powder; here's an easy recipe

Last week, in our “wishful thinking trip,” we experience some of the foods of India, their uniqueness and their religious origins. I want to tell you a little more about the region, but also focus on its neighbor Pakistan, whose food is different from India. And, as I promised, I will also give you a recipe for curry powder.
So, let’s see what foods are prevalent in Pakistan. We are probably more familiar with that country since it is close to Afghanistan.
Pakistan came into being on Aug. 15, 1947. It covers the area of the Indian subcontinent where the population is predominately Muslim.
Pakistan is a land of contrasts. In the northern area is the “Roof of the World,” where large mountains converge (the Kush, Karakoram, the Kunlun and the Himalayas). Between the mountains and the desert areas are green valleys and fertile plains that are watered by the Indus River and its four tributaries.
For more than a thousand years, successive invaders — Aryans, Greeks, Huns, Mongols, Turks and Afghans — have poured through mountain passes into what is now Pakistan. They have brought their own cultures and food habits, all to be melded into what today is Pakistani cuisine.
Even though Pakistan as a nation is 73 years old, the area has been known for 5,000 years. In recent history Europeans, particularly the British, ruled for almost two centuries. Thus, Pakistan is a great mixture of races, religions, languages and cultures. There are a wide variety of culinary and eating habits, which are typical of Pakistan.
All of life’s important occasions are excuses for feasts, to which friends and relatives are invited. In the major cities, there is a strong European influence in food and manners. However, in a traditional home, food is cooked, served and eaten in simpler ways. Even though food is served with a spoon, it is eaten with the fingers of the right hand. Hands are carefully washed before and after the meal.
A basic Pakistani meal consists of a meat dish, a vegetable dish, bread, rice, accompanying pickles, fruit and dessert. Pakistanis eat a great deal of meat, but, like all Muslims, they are forbidden to eat pork, which is considered unclean. Alcoholic beverages are also forbidden.
The northwest frontier, with the mountainous terrain and the Khyber Pass, is famous for its fertile valleys. Here, orchards of peaches, apricots, almonds and apples supply fruit for the country. Mushrooms grown in the valley are exported all over the world.
The food of Pakistan is primarily based on meat. It lacks the spiciness of much of the neighboring Indian dishes. Such dishes as shashlik — small pieces of meat cooked on skewers and basted with sheep fat — and burra, roasted baby lamb stuffed with rice, nuts and raisins, are favorites. An unusual dish of Mediterranean-heritage cooking is aash. It includes cottage cheese, meat sauce, shredded chilies, lemon juice and noodles.
The bread eaten in both India and Pakistan is naan. It is a flat leavened bread that is cooked in the earthenware ovens that are in every home. Goats’ milk cheese is made at home, and yogurt is eaten at almost every meal.
Most of the ancestors of Pakistan were nomads; thus, cooking over an open fire was the norm. A favorite dish, bukhara gosht, is meat cooked with plums, almonds, raisins, onions and green chilies. It is eaten with naan.
Karachi is Pakistan’s major port and a bastion of the old British culture. There, the food is both Western and Eastern. Lobster and seafood abound and are served with a chili sauce that has a touch of Asian flavorings. As Rudyard Kipling would have said, “There the twain have met.”
Before I get sidetracked, let me give you my recipe for curry powder. After mixing the spices, be sure to keep the curry powder in a tight container so that it does not loose its pungency.
The ground spices in this curry mixture are 1 tablespoon ground cumin, 2 tablespoons ground coriander, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon ground cardamom, 1/4 teaspoon mace, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper and 1 tablespoon ground turmeric.
I was not very meticulous in measuring and used a little more or a little less of each. The mixture smelled so good, I knew I had a winner — and even had enough for another meal or two.
Let’s go back to some Indian cooking, now that we have the curry powder. The commonest and simplest way of cooking vegetables in India is to stir-fry them, known as bhujia in the north and foogath in the south. In both cases, the vegetables are stir-fried with spices. There is no sauce, but the resulting dish is surprisingly pungent.
Vegetable curries are made from one or a number of vegetables. A dish of pureed vegetables, delicately spiced, is called barta. Mashed vegetables are shaped into patties or balls, fried and eaten dry or added to a curry sauce.
There are many different ways of cooking meat in India. Besides curries, there are kormas — braised meats that are cooked in yogurt or cream and sometimes even in broth. There are kebabs of various kinds and baked meats.
Indian chickens, although they are often small and scrawny, are also the basis of lightly seasoned dishes. Chicken, marinated in spices and yogurt, is either cooked in a clay oven or on the spit.
With a coastline of more than 2,000 miles, India has a great variety of fish. Prawns or shrimp are used in curries, baked with spices or grilled. Along the coast, shrimp are often cooked with mustard and yogurt or deep-fried in a spicy batter. Fish is often wrapped in banana leaves and baked. The banana leaf imparts an unusual flavor that is lost if the fish is just wrapped in foil.
The fine, firm-fleshed Indian potato is often stuffed with a mixture of onions, coriander leaves, green chilies, garlic and fresh ginger.
In many middle-class homes, the main meal of the day consists of two or three vegetable dishes, one of which is dhal, and a meat or fish dish, if the household is not vegetarian. Yogurt, pickles and chutneys are side dishes, as well as rice. A sweet is often included with the other dishes, rather than afterwards, as is the custom in the West.
All of the food is put on the table at the same time. Each person eats what he or she wants, combining dishes to suit their taste. I like that idea; I’d probably eat the shrimp and then the dessert.
