Hilde Lee: Flavors of the Midwest nourish an entire nation

I am tired of this “stay at home” time and want to get out and go somewhere. I thought about driving out to the Midwest and then on to Colorado and Wyoming. However, I got very discouraged when friends in Iowa emailed me about their similar trip. Many of the sights such as Mesa Verde, the Indian cliff dwellings, were closed. Not only were the sights closed, but also the parking lots were roped off, with no entry.
I also wanted to go back to South Dakota for the motorcycle rallies, which Allan I attended years ago. Don’t know if I am up to 4,000 motorcycles whizzing by, but they had the biggest, juiciest, most delicious hamburgers in the restaurants.
So, we will have to take an armchair culinary trip, pretending we are there and enjoy the food of the Midwest. For old times’ sake, I would like to visit every state, as I did when I was writing a book about American food.
Join me as, from time to time in this “lockdown,” we will make wishful visits to some of our beautiful country, learn some of its history and enjoy some of its foods.
There is far more variety in the landscape of the Midwest and in the kinds of food available from the once heavily wooded land of Ohio; the rolling grass prairies of Illinois and Iowa; the flatter plains of Nebraska, Kansas and the Dakotas; and the grass plains of Nebraska and the Dakotas. This Midwest area produces much of our food.
There’s an old local saying: “We may live without poetry, pictures or books — but civilized man cannot live without cooks.” When the first settlers looked at the fat, black soils of the Midwest, they knew the area would produce fat, red meat.
There are two large aspects of food in the Midwest. One is the vast accumulation of grain, and the animals that are fed with it. The other is the smaller, traditional serving of foods prepared in the national ways of the countries from which the original settlers came. These survive to this day in the Midwest.
Originally, the Midwest had nothing but trees and grass. Now, great crops go on forever as far as the eye can see from eastern Ohio to western Nebraska. The windmill, and later gasoline and electric engines, allowed new settlers to live away from streams and not worry about power to operate their farm machinery.
The first settlers to this vast land of the Midwest tore up the original prairie grasses and planted the area with the greatest single crop raised anywhere in the world: corn. With wheat in the western area of the Midwest and soybeans and oats in the other areas, the Midwest provided food not only for its farmers, but also for the rest of the country.
Fat pigs are plentiful in the Midwest. As the saying goes, “A fat pig is just corn in another shape, to which a tough hide of bristles has been added for the outside and a grunt inside.”
Driving through the Midwest, one soon realizes that one is in the Corn Belt (Illinois, Indiana and Iowa). Although the Midwest is only 10% of the whole country, it produces two-thirds of the corn.
Corn saturated the Midwest, as no other food dominates the country or even the world. Thus, driving through the Midwest, you can see long wide fields of corn and wheat, pastures and gardens which nourish much of the country.
One Fourth of July, Allan and I were driving through parched fields in Kansas at dusk, listening to “America, the Beautiful” being broadcast from the Mall in Washington. It evoked strong emotions in me as I watched people hurriedly harvesting wheat that was half as tall as usual, due to that summer’s drought. Good harvest, meager harvests — the Midwest and the rest of the country will prevail.
Midwest cooking is no-frills home cooking at its best. It consists of good meats, simply seasoned, such as stuffed pork loins and spareribs; rich stews, thick with root vegetables; and hearty soups and corn chowders. Swedish meatballs, Polish stuffed pike, spareribs with sauerkraut and German hot potato salad are still prepared by descendants of the immigrants who settled the area in the mid-1800s.
Many Midwestern food traditions have remained through the years. Canning and freezing of fruits and vegetables is a carry-over from pioneer days, when food had to be preserved for the winter. Midwest cooks still bake seasonal pies such as rhubarb in the spring, berry in the summer, and apple and green tomato in the fall. They also bake a variety of breads.
Midwesterners are hospitable people, often welcoming unexpected guests to “pot luck” — sharing already prepared meals with visitors. On such occasions, extra vegetables are quickly added to the pot, and homemade preserves are put on the table to be spread on freshly baked bread.
Buffet dinners are prevalent in the Midwest and still consist of myriad dishes, many of which are brought by the guests. The buffet tradition stems from the days when itinerant farm laborers worked their way through the Midwest at harvest time to help bring in the crops. These dinners also were known as “thrashers’ dinners.” Farmers’ wives would prepare enormous spreads of meats, pies, cakes, jams and jellies to satisfy the tremendous appetites of the field workers.
Since our trip is late in the summer there are corn roasts. Fresh, green roasting ears are cooked in smoldering hickory fires. Roasted corn, dripping with butter, is eaten with barbecued pork or fried chicken at these wonderful outdoor feasts.
As corn was readily available as feed, the Midwest also became a center for livestock. Today, the massive steers, which are fattened in feedlots in Kansas and Iowa, are a far cry from the stringy, muscular animals that were trail-driven from Texas and Oklahoma until late in the 19th century. Because beef is raised in the Midwest, very little veal is eaten. Hogs, however, were a part of pioneer life, as pigs needed very little care. Pork is still a very important meat in the Midwest.
I am sorry that we are having such a quick imaginary drive-through of Iowa. There is more than corn, wheat and pork. Maytag, Iowa, is known for its washing machines; Maytag Dairy Farms in Newton, Iowa, is a prime producer of Maytag blue cheese. As history tells us, Frederic Maytag, grandson of the washing machine magnate, raised dairy cows. He heard of a new process to make American blue cheese that had been formulated at Iowa State University. An agreement was concluded with the university, and Maytag now produces about a million pounds of American blue cheese annually.
I hope you have enjoyed our armchair trip to the Midwest. Have a pork chop and some corn on the cob.
Hilde G. Lee is a food writer and co-author of “Virginia Wine Country III” with her husband, Allan Lee. She can be reached at
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.