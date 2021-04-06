Hilde Lee: Fish have provided nourishment throughout the ages

I like most seafood dishes, but I am not a good fish cook. I prefer shellfish — shrimp, lobster and scallops — wiggly things I don’t have to handle. My dad used to love to gently boil fish and then prepare a white sauce with lots of parsley for them. I will on occasion steam fish fillets in the microwave and prepare a mushroom-parsley sauce to serve with rice.

With fast transportation and sport fishing, we do have access to a variety of seafood. Our home fishermen often ship back their catches. Most of our supermarkets have fish departments, although they have eliminated lobster tanks.

There are more than 20,000 kinds of fish — probably as many as amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals counted together. Most of them are edible. Throughout the ages, they have been found where there is a supply of water — from the high mountains to even the Sahara Desert. Fish live in streams, in lakes and in ocean waters. They occupy about a tenth of the ocean area.

Salt divides fish into freshwater and saltwater species. However, some fish spend part of their time in fresh water and part in salt water. About 8500 B.C., rising temperatures melted the northern ice, raising the level of the Mediterranean and pouring salt water into previously fresh water. This killed thousands of fish.