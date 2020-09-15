Hilde Lee: Cuisine from the Arab world offersa taste of history

Not a week or even a day goes by that the Middle East is not in the news. Although this is a food column, I try to add some insight into the lifestyle of a country or location to give more of an atmosphere that complements the foods. We have been armchair travelers recently, enjoying Egypt one week and Morocco last week.

Let’s see what the Arab world of the Middle East has in the way of typical foods. No, I am not forgetting that the Jewish High Holy Days start on Sept. 18 with Rosh Hashana and end on Sept. 27 with Yom Kippur. The foods for this religious period are not the everyday foods consumed in Israel. Thus, we will focus on the everyday foods of Israel another day.

The Arab world basically includes Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Israel. We also can include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and Turkey. Food has no boundaries and depends on the likes and dislikes of the inhabitants of specific lands.

There is a saying in the Arab world that one’s eating shows one’s love. And an Arab might add, “And the poor woman killed herself with work, yet the feast lasted only one day. But what a day, and what a feast!”