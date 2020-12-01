Hilde Lee: Cinnamon's value predates Christmas cookie traditions

I always loved helping my mother and grandmother bake Christmas cookies. The pungent smells of spices, especially cinnamon, permeated the house. There was always the same complaint that Santa’s arm on the cookie was slightly burned. But it tasted good just the same.
Many of the spices we use in holiday baking are rarely used during the rest of the year. However, cinnamon has become a common ingredient in store-bought cookies and in dry cereals. Maybe its pungent scent was included in our cereals to wake us up in the morning.
Cinnamon has been used continually since ancient times, and was one of the oldest and most valuable items in the spice trade. The first known reference to cinnamon is in a treaty written by the Chinese Emperor Shen Nung in 2700 B.C. He also was the first to document the medicinal properties of various plants.
Emperor Shen Nung called cinnamon “kwei,” a variation of the Indian name for this spice. Although it was not grown in India, but in Ceylon (Sri Lanka), at that time, there was little distinction between the mainland of India and the island of Ceylon just off its southern tip.
Early spice traders soon discovered that there are two types of cinnamon — one from Ceylon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum) and the other (C. cassia) from China and Southeast Asian islands. The cinnamon from Ceylon is buff colored and quite mild. The cassia variety from China and Indonesia is reddish brown with an aromatic odor and a pungently sweet taste. It is the more commonly used variety today.
The ancient peoples of the Mediterranean area knew both kinds of cinnamon, but did not know where it originated. They thought it was grown in not-too-distant Arabia or Ethiopia, as they procured the cassia leaves from ports in those countries. They chewed these leaves to sweeten their breath.
There were many myths about the origin of this spice, which is merchandised in small sticks resembling wood quills. One of the most famous myths by the Greek historian Herodotus (420 B. C.) is as follows:
“Cinnamon grows in high, inaccessible mountains, where certain large birds transport the twigs to more attainable regions to make nests. To entice the birds out of these nests, the natives place large quantities of meat under the nests. As the birds are very fond of meat, they carry the meat back to their nests. The nests break under the weight of the meat and fall to the ground. This makes it easy for the natives to pick up the cinnamon, which they preferred to the meat.”
Cinnamon was very rare in ancient Greece, and what little arrived via trade in that area was used to flavor wine. The Romans, too, used it in wine, but not in cooking, because it cost too much. Cinnamon in Roman times was worth more than its weight in gold.
Only emperors could afford to keep a supply of cinnamon on hand for their own use. When the Empress Poppea died because Nero had kicked her in the stomach, he made amends by burning her body with more cinnamon than the spice merchants of Arabia could furnish in a whole year — possibly the most expensive funeral pyre in history.
Most of the spices the Romans received from the East disappeared from Europe when the Roman Empire collapsed. Some spices began to return in the ninth and tenth centuries, when the Arabs moved to Sicily and on to southern Europe, bringing Asian foods and spices with them.
In the 11th century, when the Normans took over Sicily, they began using cinnamon, expensive though it was, to disguise the taste of tainted meat. Over the next hundred years, the Crusaders returning from the East brought spices to Europe. Marco Polo came back from China at the end of the 13th century with spices from China, including cinnamon. Part of his overland route became known as the spice route.
In the 14th and 15th centuries, cinnamon was used in sauces in the households of the nobility. In France, cinnamon was used because of its pungent flavor in black sauces when pepper was not available. Cinnamon, however, was still very rare, and European female slaves were often traded to the Arabs for it.
Cinnamon did not become widely used in Europe until the discovery of the Spice Islands (Indonesia) by Magellan. By the early 1500s, cinnamon was used in almost every dish in Italy. It also became one of the most important seasonings in English cooking. Something was needed to spruce up that bland cuisine.
Despite strong Portuguese competition, the Dutch were masters of the cinnamon trade — not only in Indonesia, but also in Ceylon. The Dutch East India Company grew rich on spices, and its most profitable one was cinnamon.
The Dutch were the first to cultivate the cinnamon tree, which is a member of the laurel family. In the late 1500s a Frenchman, Pierre Poivre, smuggled some slips of the cinnamon tree out of Dutch-controlled territory and planted them in French tropical colonies. Thus, Holland’s monopoly was broken, and cinnamon began to be grown in British tropical islands as well.
However, the Chinese emperors were cultivating cinnamon trees long before the Dutch. Cinnamon was grown only in the gardens of the local rulers and in the temple gardens. Eventually, the control of Chinese cinnamon passed into the hands of the merchant class, and the traders made great profits on this spice.
The cinnamon tree grows to a height of about 30 feet and has willow-like branches with oblong leaves. Cinnamon is one of the few spices not obtained from the seeds, flowers or fruit of the plant. The spice comes from the inner bark of the young shoots and branches. These are cut when they are about one inch thick. The branches are then dried in the sun.
After drying, the bark is then easily peeled, after which it is wrapped around a thin rod and the outer skin is scraped off. What remains are quills of cinnamon, which can be used whole or ground into powder.
Cinnamon has remained an important spice in Spanish, Mexican and English cooking. In Spain and Mexico, it is used to flavor chocolate and chocolate deserts, and in Mexico it is used in mole sauces. The English and Americans use it in apple pie. Cinnamon has become a part of Indian curries and Chinese five-spice powder. In many African countries, cinnamon is used in fiery hot dishes.
Although cinnamon is used to flavor breakfast foods, most of it is utilized in baking and desert dishes. Cinnamon is a must for Christmas spice cookies. Don’t burn Santa’s arms !
Hilde G. Lee is a food writer and co-author of “Virginia Wine Country III” with her husband, Allan Lee. She can be reached at hildeglee@yahoo.com.
