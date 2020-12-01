Hilde Lee: Cinnamon's value predates Christmas cookie traditions

The ancient peoples of the Mediterranean area knew both kinds of cinnamon, but did not know where it originated. They thought it was grown in not-too-distant Arabia or Ethiopia, as they procured the cassia leaves from ports in those countries. They chewed these leaves to sweeten their breath.

There were many myths about the origin of this spice, which is merchandised in small sticks resembling wood quills. One of the most famous myths by the Greek historian Herodotus (420 B. C.) is as follows:

“Cinnamon grows in high, inaccessible mountains, where certain large birds transport the twigs to more attainable regions to make nests. To entice the birds out of these nests, the natives place large quantities of meat under the nests. As the birds are very fond of meat, they carry the meat back to their nests. The nests break under the weight of the meat and fall to the ground. This makes it easy for the natives to pick up the cinnamon, which they preferred to the meat.”

Cinnamon was very rare in ancient Greece, and what little arrived via trade in that area was used to flavor wine. The Romans, too, used it in wine, but not in cooking, because it cost too much. Cinnamon in Roman times was worth more than its weight in gold.