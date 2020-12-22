Hilde Lee: Christmas traditions from different lands shape the America we know

We are very fortunate to have a rich cultural mix in this country. It provides a great variety of traditional celebrations at Christmas. Many people decorate their houses, prepare traditional family festive foods and follow Christmas rituals, all of which have been popular for generations. Others observe holidays such as Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday, which occurs at about the same time as Christmas.
While Allan and I were living for eight years in New Mexico, from 2005 to 2013, I was always fascinated with the hundreds of luminaries that light up the Southwestern sky at Christmas time. Many were placed on the edges of the flat roofs of New Mexican homes. These ingenious devices are made of small brown paper bags half filled with sand and contain one or two candles.
Yes, the candles had to be replaced almost every night, as they burned out quickly. Beautiful to look at and inexpensive to make, these luminaries have been adopted as outdoor Christmas decorations by many residents of the Southwest.
Christmas celebrations in North America got off to an early start when Christopher Columbus’s flagship, the Santa Maria, shipwrecked on the shores of Hispaniola on Christmas Eve 1492. Saved by the local Indians, he invited them to dine with him on Christmas Day. For good measure, Columbus named his first settlement in the New World La Navidad, meaning Christmas. In the next two centuries, some Dutch, Swedes, Spanish and Anglicans settled the area.
However, when the Puritans settled New England, their church elders forbade them to observe Christmas, since the Bible made no specific reference to such observance. Many other religious sects, the Baptists, Methodists and Quakers among them, disapproved of the holiday, too. Only when the United States became an independent nation and religious issues were separated from political ones did Christmas become the national secular holiday that it is today.
Though people of German heritage brought the custom of Christmas trees to the New World, Christmas trees did not come into general use until the 19th century, when the general population put their stamp of approval on the idea.
The poinsettia, which is native to Mexico, became the traditional flower of Christmas in the late 19th century. Joel Poinsett, an amateur botanist and U.S. ambassador to Mexico, introduced these red and sometime cream-colored flowers to the North. Captivated by Mexico’s Flor de la Noel, which blooms forth every December with a brilliant display of traditional Christmas colors — green and red — he began growing cuttings in his garden in South Carolina. Other gardeners followed suit.
Santa Claus, the magical bringer of gifts, is another homegrown product. The Dutch have their Sinterklaus with his white horse, and the Germans of Pennsylvania their Kris Kringle (Santa Claus), who sprang from the imagination of a New York scholar, Clement Moore.
Dr. Moore published a lengthy poem, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” in 1822. He created the mythology of the kind old man who works all year long making toys up at the North Pole in preparation for one night’s visit to children all over the world. The sleigh and the eight tiny reindeer with their curious names were all invented for the entertainment for Moore children. The publication of this delightful tale gave Moore immortality. To this day, “‘Twas the Night before Christmas” is very much a part of the Christmas celebration.
I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!