Hilde Lee: Christmas traditions from different lands shape the America we know

We are very fortunate to have a rich cultural mix in this country. It provides a great variety of traditional celebrations at Christmas. Many people decorate their houses, prepare traditional family festive foods and follow Christmas rituals, all of which have been popular for generations. Others observe holidays such as Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday, which occurs at about the same time as Christmas.

While Allan and I were living for eight years in New Mexico, from 2005 to 2013, I was always fascinated with the hundreds of luminaries that light up the Southwestern sky at Christmas time. Many were placed on the edges of the flat roofs of New Mexican homes. These ingenious devices are made of small brown paper bags half filled with sand and contain one or two candles.

Yes, the candles had to be replaced almost every night, as they burned out quickly. Beautiful to look at and inexpensive to make, these luminaries have been adopted as outdoor Christmas decorations by many residents of the Southwest.