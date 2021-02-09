Hilde Lee: Chocolate has a storied past in mugs and bars

Happy Valentine’s Day! It used to be fun getting all of that candy.
I always wanted every member of the family to partake of some of the sweets — even the dog. Thus, one year, I hid chocolate among the sofa cushions and told Teddy, our black cocker spaniel, “Go find.” I often wondered why my mother got mad that there was chocolate all over the sofa.
Chocolate is truly a product of the New World. It is made from the bean of the cocoa tree, a perennial evergreen tree of the cocoa family — botanically called Theobroma, or food of the gods. The cocoa tree is native to the hot, humid forests of the Amazon basin, and it flourishes only in tropical climates.
Chocolate is a mixture of roasted cocoa, cocoa butter obtained from the cocoa bean and very fine sugar. The word “cocoa” comes from the Mexican Indian words “choco,” or foam, and “atl,” or water. Historians tell us that Columbus brought some cocoa home to Spain with him. The Spaniards had little interest in this “paste.”
The first Europeans to see chocolate being used were the Spaniards, who invaded Mexico under Cortez in 1519. They found chocolate in common use. It was flavored with spices, but unsweetened.
Chocolate was the royal drink of the Aztecs. The emperor Montezuma drank his chocolate from golden ceremonial goblets. Cocoa beans also were used as money at that time.
When Cortez returned to Spain, he introduced chocolate as a hot drink with the addition of sugar and vanilla. By 1580, the chocolate drink was in common use — and extremely popular. The Spaniards tried to hold on to their monopoly of the cocoa bean and the chocolate drink. They managed to do so for a hundred years.
However, by the middle of the 1600s, when the Spanish princess Maria Theresa married Louis XIV, the French started using chocolate. At about the same time, cocoa beans began to be cultivated in the British West Indies and advertised in London. Chocolate shops sprang up throughout Europe. There, the fashionable upper class sipped hot cocoa and exchanged gossip.
The women of the New England colonies had become acquainted with chocolate and loved it. At first it was imported, but as early as 1765, a plant for making chocolate was started in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Chocolate as a drink became very popular. The earlier pioneers liked tea and coffee (both on the thin side). However, chocolate — full bodied and stimulating — felt very nourishing.
Chocolate also was used in baking. Chocolate cake became the darling of all Americans, regardless of age.
Chocolate became an American pantry staple when James Hannon, an Irish immigrant, started milling chocolate in Dorchester, Massachusetts, in the mid-1700s. Hannon was encouraged and helped financially by Dr. James Baker, a young Harvard graduate who had started a country store in Dorchester. In 1780, after Hannon was lost at sea, Dr. Baker took over the mill and made it a family enterprise, known as the Baker Chocolate Company.
It was the Swiss, however, who developed the first palatable solid “eating” chocolate. Around 1876, at Very, Switzerland, near Geneva, Daniel Peter perfected a process of making milk chocolate by combining the cocoa nib with sugar, cocoa butter and milk.
Two decades later, Milton Hershey further developed the process in Pennsylvania using local milk. This eventually resulted in the founding of the Hershey Company. Hershey development the first milk chocolate in 1894 and made it available to every chocolate lover.
The two greatest developments in the history of chocolate came in the 19th century. The first one occurred when Daniel Peter created the first milk chocolate. The second came thanks to another Swiss, who invented the process called “conching,” by which chocolate is kneaded into a smooth and velvety texture. This method replaced the coarsely grained chocolate that was current at the time.
The Swiss conche their commercial chocolate for as long as 72 hours. Thus, conching accounts for the melting smoothness of Swiss chocolate.
Chocolate, in addition to its palatability, has a considerable stimulating effect on the heart and the muscles of the body. It is more than a delicacy and is good solid food. Chocolate is a standard part of army rations in times of stress. Mountaineers carry chocolate with them as a matter of course. French children eat it instead of butter or jam with their bread.