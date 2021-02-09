Hilde Lee: Chocolate has a storied past in mugs and bars

When Cortez returned to Spain, he introduced chocolate as a hot drink with the addition of sugar and vanilla. By 1580, the chocolate drink was in common use — and extremely popular. The Spaniards tried to hold on to their monopoly of the cocoa bean and the chocolate drink. They managed to do so for a hundred years.

However, by the middle of the 1600s, when the Spanish princess Maria Theresa married Louis XIV, the French started using chocolate. At about the same time, cocoa beans began to be cultivated in the British West Indies and advertised in London. Chocolate shops sprang up throughout Europe. There, the fashionable upper class sipped hot cocoa and exchanged gossip.

The women of the New England colonies had become acquainted with chocolate and loved it. At first it was imported, but as early as 1765, a plant for making chocolate was started in Dorchester, Massachusetts. Chocolate as a drink became very popular. The earlier pioneers liked tea and coffee (both on the thin side). However, chocolate — full bodied and stimulating — felt very nourishing.

Chocolate also was used in baking. Chocolate cake became the darling of all Americans, regardless of age.