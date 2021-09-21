Hilde Lee: Chinese cuisine's flavors bloomed over time

What has all of this to do with food? The importance is that, in food, there was simplicity and an emphasized closeness to nature.

The next dynasty, Qin, was important in its contributions to history. It introduced the use of cavalry and included freed peasants in the army. This was the first Chinese empire, replacing warlords with bureaucrats. This freeing of the populace was reflected in the informality of the Chinese cuisine.

Although not well known throughout the world, according to many scholars, China was probably the most advanced civilization in the world 221 B.C. until the 20th century. In the field of cooking, there were new food technology (including fermented soy products), new pickling techniques, new noodle technology and improved brewing techniques. Holistic medicine was practiced at time.

We could get more wrapped up in the various rulers of China and their contributions to world until the early 20th century, but what about the food?

The Chinese are very serious about eating, as it is one of the joys of life. For centuries, the fascination with philosophy exerted an influence on daily life. Confucius, a lover of food, taught that good taste in food was to be cultivated as a part of life. Many table customs and practices of etiquette date back thousand of years to Confucius.