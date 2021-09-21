Hilde Lee: Chinese cuisine's flavors bloomed over time

China, which is almost constantly in the news today, has a long and interesting culinary history. Where do we start? What type of food has influenced and survived early Chinese civilizations?
Around 1500 B.C., just as in other parts of the world, invasions of other nomadic civilizations took over most of China. However, the Shang came to stay.
The Shang developed laws, money, a system for markets, and pottery. They built walls to define settlements. Kings, who were responsible for the welfare of the people, and also the fertility of the crops, ruled the people.
Five hundred years before that, the Chou, also invaders who were probably Turkish, arrived around 1000 B.C. They strengthened the kingdom and extended it. The Chou introduced the soybean to China. However, more importantly, they also introduced cast iron, which was used in farm tools, weapons and cooking vessels.
However, more important, the Chou developed a central government, which introduced record keeping, organized irrigation projects and extended rice cultivation. In other words, they established a firm civilization, almost modern, that flourished.
One person stands out in this new civilization — Confucius (551-479 B.C.) His sayings and thoughts became the ruling principles of China. Individual desires were expressed for the good of the people. But, he was not the only one: Laozi, of the 6th century B.C., was the father of Daoism. He believed that individuals should live in harmony with nature and accept who they are and try not to be what they are not.
What has all of this to do with food? The importance is that, in food, there was simplicity and an emphasized closeness to nature.
The next dynasty, Qin, was important in its contributions to history. It introduced the use of cavalry and included freed peasants in the army. This was the first Chinese empire, replacing warlords with bureaucrats. This freeing of the populace was reflected in the informality of the Chinese cuisine.
Although not well known throughout the world, according to many scholars, China was probably the most advanced civilization in the world 221 B.C. until the 20th century. In the field of cooking, there were new food technology (including fermented soy products), new pickling techniques, new noodle technology and improved brewing techniques. Holistic medicine was practiced at time.
We could get more wrapped up in the various rulers of China and their contributions to world until the early 20th century, but what about the food?
The Chinese are very serious about eating, as it is one of the joys of life. For centuries, the fascination with philosophy exerted an influence on daily life. Confucius, a lover of food, taught that good taste in food was to be cultivated as a part of life. Many table customs and practices of etiquette date back thousand of years to Confucius.
Chinese cooking became an art in which the chef was allowed to create his own style. However, the nourishment of the body for a happier life was considered most important.
The art of mixing ingredients for a pleasant final product is the guiding principle of Chinese cooking. Chinese philosophy and art depend upon harmony. Thus, a harmonious mixture of dishes in a Chinese meal creates a pleasant taste experience.
“There is no man who does not eat and drink, but there are few who appreciate taste,” declared Confucius. The appreciation is derived from experiencing the various relationships of sweet and sour, hot and cold, smooth and crunchy, salty and bland.
Today, many diners pick a Chinese restaurant by the type of food that is served. Is it Cantonese or Szechuanese? There are five distinct types of Chinese cuisine that have been developed trough the centuries.
The Canton school of cooking is best known outside of China, because the Cantonese were the travelers and emigrants. Cantonese cuisine features sautéing, roasting and grilling. Fried rice and fried noodles are specialties of Cantonese cuisine.
The Fukien school of cooking is regarded as the best cuisine by the Chinese. There are not many restaurants here that feature this cuisine, as the Fukienese, who were mostly the sailors of China, settled in other parts of Southeast Asia. This cuisine is characterized by steaming and many soup dishes.
The Shantung school of cooking is based on the lighter foods of north China. Much of the foods are cooked in a wine sauce, with very little sautéing.
The Szechuan school of cooking is based on the far west of the country, where an extremely hot climate prevails in the summer. Very hot and spicy foods characterize Szechuan cooking.
The Hunan school of cooking is centered in Hunan, once the capital of China. With wealthy people flocking to the court, good cooking was in great demand. Hunan is the home of sweet and sour dishes.
There are five main methods of preparing food in China: sautéing; red cooking, a kind of braising or stewing with soy sauce; deep frying; steaming; and roasting, which includes cooking on a grill. Many foods are ideal for a number of these techniques. Although the preparation may take longer than the actual cooking, it is well worth the effort.