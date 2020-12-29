Hilde Lee: Champagne built international demand with widow at the helm

Years ago, when I was writing a book about champagne, Allan and I spent a week near Rheims in the champagne region of France. We were guests of the CVC, the controlling arm of the government of France for the Champagne region.
No, we did not stay in a French castle, but in one of the leading bed and breakfasts of the region — a converted horse barn (with facilities). The CVC did everything to perfection, keeping us occupied all day and spending most of the evening drinking champagne at every winery visitation and meal. My favorite champagne was and still is Veuve Clicquot.
When Dom Perignon and others discovered the process of making Champagne in France around 1700, there were no women winemakers or owners of champagne houses. Eventually in the early 1800s, there was one exception — Veuve Clicquot-Ponsardin in Rheims. Today Veuve Clicquot champagne is sold around the world.
The Veuve Clicquot firm was started in Rheims in 1772 by Philippe Clicquot. He was primarily a textile trader who provided champagne to his important customers. His son Francois married Nicole-Barbe Ponsardin in 1798. She was from a well-connected family, her father having been the mayor of Rheims. Napoleon and Josephine had stayed at her father’s hotel.
In 1801, young Francois Clicquot took over his father’s business. Unfortunately, young Clicquot died suddenly in 1805, leaving his widow ("veuve" in French) control of the family business centered on banking, the wool trade, and champagne production.
The elder Clicquot was crushed by his son’s death and wanted to sell the business. His widowed daughter-in-law, who was only 27 years old at the time, prevailed upon him to let her take over the firm. This was an unheard-of undertaking in the early 1800s, when women were supposed to be at home and not in business. She proceeded to expand the vineyard and winemaking activities of the firm.
After taking over her husband’s company in 1805, Clicquot-Ponsardin (as she was known in the business world) was able, with the help of a winemaker, to develop the remage (riddling — bottle turning and aging) and discorging process used to this day. As time went on, Madame Clicquot-Ponsardin lead the firm into international markets.
The demand for sparkling champagne grew by a hundred fold during the early 1800s. In 1785, 300,000 bottles were sold. Fifty years later, champagne sales had reached more than 25 million bottles.
A major issue for the champagne makers in France during the early 1800s was the question of how much sugar to add to the still wine (the basis of champagne) for sweetness. The Russian market, which was second only to that of Great Britain, had a preference for sparkling wine with 10% to 15% sugar. The English market preferred a dry champagne (no sugar). The French preferred a champagne somewhere between the two.
The Russians had acquired a taste for champagne during the Napoleonic wars when Russian troops had joined British, Prussian, and Austrian troops to defeat Napoleon at Leipzig and Waterloo. Russian troops had occupied Rheims and the eastern Champagne region during most of 1814 and 1815. Russians who could afford champagne developed an intense loyalty to that made by the Widow Clicquot.
Not selling much of her product to England, Madame Clicquot-Ponsardin decided to tackle that market by producing a drier and less sweet champagne.
She was so successful with the English market that she became enchanted with the country’s architecture, particularly the castles. When it became time to expand the headquarters of the firm, Madame Clicquot-Ponsardin decided to build an edifice similar to a Scottish castle, which still stands outside Rheims today and is open for tours. Although it was a little chilly, I could have spent hours in the champagne caves, and I don’t like being closed in. It was just one of those neat places that made one feel very elegant.
Underneath the castle are numerous caves dug in the chalky soil of Rheims. These caves are for aging the champagne. A small train takes visitors on a tour of the caves — a delightful experience.
In 1830, Madame Clicquot-Ponsardin brought in as a partner Edourad Werle, to whom she willed her share of the company when she died in 1866. Leadership of the firm has remained in the extended Werle family as succeeding sons and sons-in-law became heads of the firm. Clicquot died in July 1866.
Today, Veuve Clicquot produces approximately 6 to 8million bottles of champagne annually, 75% of which is exported. The firm grows only 30% of its grapes, buying the rest from contract growers.