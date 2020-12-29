Hilde Lee: Champagne built international demand with widow at the helm

The elder Clicquot was crushed by his son’s death and wanted to sell the business. His widowed daughter-in-law, who was only 27 years old at the time, prevailed upon him to let her take over the firm. This was an unheard-of undertaking in the early 1800s, when women were supposed to be at home and not in business. She proceeded to expand the vineyard and winemaking activities of the firm.

After taking over her husband’s company in 1805, Clicquot-Ponsardin (as she was known in the business world) was able, with the help of a winemaker, to develop the remage (riddling — bottle turning and aging) and discorging process used to this day. As time went on, Madame Clicquot-Ponsardin lead the firm into international markets.

The demand for sparkling champagne grew by a hundred fold during the early 1800s. In 1785, 300,000 bottles were sold. Fifty years later, champagne sales had reached more than 25 million bottles.

A major issue for the champagne makers in France during the early 1800s was the question of how much sugar to add to the still wine (the basis of champagne) for sweetness. The Russian market, which was second only to that of Great Britain, had a preference for sparkling wine with 10% to 15% sugar. The English market preferred a dry champagne (no sugar). The French preferred a champagne somewhere between the two.