Hilde Lee: Bread has been part of meals -- and even table settings -- for centuries

What is the one food that has almost universal appeal and has been part of the culinary scene for many, many centuries? It is made simply by moistening grain, kneading it and then applying heat to this mass. It is bread, known as the staff of life since prehistoric times.
Bread has inspired prayer and poetry. The Puritans said, “Brown bread and the Gospel is good fare. For the love of life, who could want more?” And according to the poet, we all know that little Tommy Tucker, who sang for his supper, got white bread and butter.
Bread has made history, too. Bread riots unseated emperors in ancient Rome. The French revolutionists of 1789 cried for bread and received the unthinking reply, “Let them eat cake.” In more recent times, Mussolini asked his people to “love bread, the heart of the home.” In all ages, governments in time of stress hesitated before taking final, desperate steps to ration bread.
The bread of primitive man was unleavened. However, as the story goes, the discovery of a leavening agent by a cook in ancient Egypt was by pure chance. However it came about, the Egyptians baked some of the finest breads in the ancient world in cone-shaped ovens. Flattened, and probably coarse to present-day tastes, the ancient loaves of Egyptian bread were a great improvement over the open-air baking of earlier times.
Bread, the symbol of bounty of the Nile, was cast upon the water as a tribute to the gods. Bread also was placed in tombs to feed the departed spirits. Egyptians literally earned their daily bread; workers were given their bread at the end of the day as wages.
It was the practical-minded Romans who developed the circular millstone and enlarged the baking oven to mass-production capacity. The commercial baker, in business by 168 B.C., carefully put his mark on each loaf. The ruins of Pompeii revealed beehive-shaped ovens, as well as the remains of bread baked in them.
Pliny the Elder, one of the great Roman statesmen, was interested in nutrition and wrote about various types of rain suitable for bread baking. He also was very interested in winter wheat for its whiteness and light weight in the bread that this wheat produced. Pliny stated that bread “sine pondered” (without heaviness) is best, thus revealing for light, white bread.
In the Middle Ages, as cities and towns grew, trade guilds were established for bakers. Millers and bakers were not highly respected, for they were suspected of taking some of the grains or dough for themselves. A London baker devised a method of taking dough under the watchful eye of his customers. His kneading board had a small hole in the middle, through which pieces of dough were pulled by a boy hidden under the table.
During the Revolutionary War, bread was so important of our diet that the Continental Congress Appointed a Superintendent of Bakers and Director of Baking in the Grand Army of the United States.
Although we were latecomers in the long history of bread-making, Americans were quick to learn. Soon, the breakfast menu of riverboat passengers offered 12 kinds of hot bread.
In 1834, the roller mill was invented to crush grains more rapidly and economically between revolving cylinders. This process removed the outer covering, resulting in a white bread. This made the flour keep longer and retained the bread’s rich nutrients.
There are two kinds of bread — yeast breads, which are leavened by yeast, and quick breads, which are leavened by baking powder or baking soda. There are so many varieties of bread that we could easily build many meals on bread and its offspring.
Once upon a time, all bread was flat and unleavened. The ancient Egyptians first learned that if bread dough were allowed to ferment, it would rise. Then, when baked, the dough would produce a soft, pulpy loaf. The process of bread making was perfected over time by many bakers all over the world. Many varieties of bread were created — soft bread, hard bread, thin flatbread, and thick, chewy bread.
The Scandinavians favor a wide selection of crisp flatbreads. Among India’s many variations of flatbreads is the papadum. It is so crisp and thin that it is often crumbled and sprinkled over food. Then there are the Middle Eastern pita; the Russian non; Mexican tortillas; made with corn flour; and Armenian churck, flavored with sesame seeds.
Italian pizza is another kind of flatbread, but it is thicker. Served hot with an assortment of toppings, it is more like a food carrier — actually a meal in itself.
Pizza is actually an open sandwich. It is related to the much daintier cold Danish smorbrod, which may be served with a variety of hot toppings.
From there, we go the most beloved of open breads with toppings — the sandwich. It originated in Europe in the Middle Ages with the first inkling of table etiquette. It was really not meant to be a new way of eating.
It developed from the concept of a placemat as a way of keeping the dining table relatively clean during a meal. At that time, only the wealthy had plates for their meat and its drippings. Sometimes, these slabs of meat and bread were consumed at the end of a meal, or left for the servants and dogs.
The more sophisticated closed sandwich evolved mush later, after the setting of plates for everyone at the table. In the 18th century, the Earl of Sandwich, a compulsive gambler and an indifferent gourmet, had meat placed between two slices of bread and served to him at his gaming table in London. This permitted him to continue his game undisturbed by anything as uninteresting as food. This unique meal quickly spread through English high society.
We will leave some of the unique meals for another day. Think I’ll have a hot roast beef sandwich for supper tonight.