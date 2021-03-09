Hilde Lee: Bread has been part of meals -- and even table settings -- for centuries

What is the one food that has almost universal appeal and has been part of the culinary scene for many, many centuries? It is made simply by moistening grain, kneading it and then applying heat to this mass. It is bread, known as the staff of life since prehistoric times.

Bread has inspired prayer and poetry. The Puritans said, “Brown bread and the Gospel is good fare. For the love of life, who could want more?” And according to the poet, we all know that little Tommy Tucker, who sang for his supper, got white bread and butter.

Bread has made history, too. Bread riots unseated emperors in ancient Rome. The French revolutionists of 1789 cried for bread and received the unthinking reply, “Let them eat cake.” In more recent times, Mussolini asked his people to “love bread, the heart of the home.” In all ages, governments in time of stress hesitated before taking final, desperate steps to ration bread.

The bread of primitive man was unleavened. However, as the story goes, the discovery of a leavening agent by a cook in ancient Egypt was by pure chance. However it came about, the Egyptians baked some of the finest breads in the ancient world in cone-shaped ovens. Flattened, and probably coarse to present-day tastes, the ancient loaves of Egyptian bread were a great improvement over the open-air baking of earlier times.