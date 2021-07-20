Hilde Lee: Almonds capture the flavors of history

It is the little extras in life and in food that make eating a pleasurable experience. I do not think I would like my Honey Bunches of Oats cereal without its crunchy almonds. Now, as a result of the drought in California, where most of the world’s almonds are grown, there may be a shortage of these nuts. I don’t think walnuts or pecans are a good substitute.
For years, nuts have been one of California’s important crops, especially almonds. They have been exported in bulk and used in food products throughout the world. With restrictions in agricultural water usage in California, farmers are turning to other crops. The shortage of almonds has forced manufacturers to turn to other additives to cereals. I do not think I would like walnuts in my cereal.
This drought in California has been around for several summers and affected other farm crops. Crops like rice and walnuts have had steep declines in plantings. Most nuts like almonds have a unique taste and crunch. There is no substitute.
Known long before biblical times, almonds are considered to be first cousins to the peach. The stone of the peach contains in its center a small, delicious, slightly bitter almond. There are bitter and sweet almond trees. The sweet almond tree has pink flowers and the bitter tree white.
The almond tree is a native of West Asia, but grows profusely in the Mediterranean area and was successfully introduced into California, where it is an important agricultural crop.
In its ancient habitats, Palestine and Syria, the almond tree is not only prized for its beauty and delicious fruit, but is regarded as a symbol of rebirth, blossoming in January. The sweet almond does well in Australia, South Africa, and California. The bitter variety grows mainly in North Africa. There, it is used sparingly to flavor sweet almonds. Its primary use is in making almond extract.
According to Greek legend, Phyllis pined constantly for her erring lover, Demophon. She was turned into a tree whose branches were always beckoning. When Demophon returned from one of his journeys, he fell at the base of the tree and watered it with his flowing tears. The tree broke into blossoms. “Phylla” is the Greek word for almond.
The almond has been a well-traveled nut from the time it was first tasted. It bloomed in Greece, and when it reached Rome, the Romans called it “the Greek nut.” Almonds were among the presents the sons of Jacob took to Egypt. Since the 14th century, almonds had been cultivated in the south of France.
It was not until the 1850s that almonds reached California, which seemed to be a natural habitat for this type of nut. They were brought there by the Spanish missionaries.
In California, almonds generally ripen in August and September. However, early in the spring, young, sweet almonds with soft green shells are considered a great delicacy. They are usually eaten in areas where they are grown and are not distributed commercially. In Europe and Asia, these almonds are preserved in sugar and liqueurs.
The bitter almond is considered poisonous in any great quantity because it contains prussic acid. In small amounts, such as one or two bitter almonds, it is perfectly safe to use them with sweet almonds. Used in pastries, the bitter almond enhances the taste of the sweet almonds.
In early days, ground almonds covered with water produced what was then called almond milk. Almonds have been ground to make almond meal, paste and butter. Almond oil has been used for cooking and medicinal purposes. Ground almonds are known worldwide as the basis of a candy called marzipan. It dates from 2000 B.C.
Almonds are low in sugar and carbohydrates, making them good nibbling for people who have to watch their sugar intake.
There are many classic almond dishes. By the 17th century, the city of Nancy in France was famous for almond macaroons. Many were made by an order of nuns known later as the Macaroon sisters.
The Chinese have used almonds since the sixth century. Almonds are featured in Asian and Indian cooking. Almonds are widely recognized in candy bars such as Almond Joy.
Almonds are available in most supermarkets that have a sizable produce department. They should be unbroken and undented with bright, fresh-looking shells. Stored in a cool place or refrigerated, almonds in the shell will last six months. Almond paste can be purchased in tins. It should be kept cold until ready to use.
One of my favorite cookie recipes is this Almond Cookie recipe, which I usually made with my German grandmother when she visited in the spring.
Almond Cookies
■ 1½ cups ground almonds
■ 1/3 cup sugar
■ 1 egg yolk
■ 2 egg whites
■ 1 teaspoon rum or cognac or vanilla extract
Mix ground almonds with sugar.
Combine egg yolk with well-beaten egg white. Gradually add the almond mixture and fold together well. Add rum or cognac and blend well.
Drop teaspoons of batter, about 1½ inches apart on a buttered baking sheet.
Bake in preheated oven 400 degrees F. for about 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Let settle for 5 minutes and then loosen cookies with a spatula or table knife. Allow cookies to remain on pan until completely cool. Makes about 2 dozen cookies.