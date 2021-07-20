Hilde Lee: Almonds capture the flavors of history

In its ancient habitats, Palestine and Syria, the almond tree is not only prized for its beauty and delicious fruit, but is regarded as a symbol of rebirth, blossoming in January. The sweet almond does well in Australia, South Africa, and California. The bitter variety grows mainly in North Africa. There, it is used sparingly to flavor sweet almonds. Its primary use is in making almond extract.

According to Greek legend, Phyllis pined constantly for her erring lover, Demophon. She was turned into a tree whose branches were always beckoning. When Demophon returned from one of his journeys, he fell at the base of the tree and watered it with his flowing tears. The tree broke into blossoms. “Phylla” is the Greek word for almond.

The almond has been a well-traveled nut from the time it was first tasted. It bloomed in Greece, and when it reached Rome, the Romans called it “the Greek nut.” Almonds were among the presents the sons of Jacob took to Egypt. Since the 14th century, almonds had been cultivated in the south of France.

It was not until the 1850s that almonds reached California, which seemed to be a natural habitat for this type of nut. They were brought there by the Spanish missionaries.