Cereal gives chicken tenders extra crunch

Shaking the notion of kid food from the Etch-a-Sketch of our minds not only clears the slate for children to explore a world of different flavors, it also removes any judgment adults might feel for digging into foods such as chicken nuggets, pizza or mac and cheese. Those dishes can hit the spot for anyone at any age, and depending on how they are prepared, they can also be good for you.

These crispy chicken tenders with the accompanying dipping sauce are a prime example. Healthfully baked, they get their crunchy exterior from a coating of crushed, crispy rice cereal and almonds, which is gently seasoned with paprika, garlic, salt and pepper.

Part of what makes the chicken strips so tasty is a buttermilk bath, which tenderizes them a bit, helps keep the meat moist, and provides a surface to which the coating can adhere. The buttermilk soak also simplifies the prep and makes the final result lighter, compared to the typical dredge in flour and egg.

The coated tenders are then baked on a wire rack set over a sheet pan, which allows for optimal airflow for all-around crunch. The tenders here are served with a three-ingredient, tangy-sweet honey mustard sauce, which provides just the right pop of flavor, but they also happen to taste really good with ketchup, if you prefer. No judgments here.