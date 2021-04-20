Carbonara flavors make the leap from pasta to frittata

Years ago, a friend and I got into a months-long back-and-forth about carbonara. The pasta dish of cheese and pork, creamy with eggs and silky with starchy pasta water, is one of Rome’s most revered exports. There are maybe hundreds of ways to make it, and lots of little rules, and my friend and I probably tried them all.

Sometimes we’d cook together, arguing over whether the pasta water was salty enough or the cheese was grated finely enough. Sometimes we’d cook it in our separate kitchens, texting updates and photos as we went along, comparing hits and misses.

I loved these sessions, and how my friend, who’d had many more versions of carbonara, in Italy and beyond, added little insights to my general cooking knowledge that got me thinking about pasta, Italian cooking theory and even life in different ways. At some point, I think, we settled on a formula we agreed was “our best.”

But what I realized after we’d come up with our (personal) winning recipe was that what I like most about carbonara is that it’s endlessly adaptable. Some will say, of course, that if it contains anything besides pasta, pancetta, cheese, eggs, salt and pepper, it’s not carbonara. If that’s you, consider joining this support group.