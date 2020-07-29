This week’s Buzz Bites include a new place to get energized before or after your next workout, plus an update on a recent Lake Monticello food drive.
Fuel your workout
Town Center Four at the University of Virginia Research Park now offers Navbar, which is operated by Foods of All Nations. It’s a convenient place to pick up specialty coffees, smoothies, water and a variety of grab-and-go foods before or after your workout at Success Studio North.
The new fitness facility is operated by Bill Burnett, a fitness industry veteran who founded Bill Burnett’s Success Studio in Ivy Shopping Center.
Setting a new record
The recent Lake Monticello food drive by the Fluvanna Rotary brought in 8,000 pounds of donated food, beating the take from April’s food drive by 1,000 pounds.
More than 70 volunteers took part in the effort to make sure that the food bank in Carysbrook had enough supplies to help neighbors in need during the pandemic.
Expanded service
Food Lion is bringing its Food Lion To-Go grocery pickup service to several more area stores.
Look for new availability at 1740 Timberwood Blvd. and 32 Mill Creek Drive. Gordonsville shoppers can find the service at the 408 Gordon Ave. location.
Use the Food Lion To-Go app or visit shop.foodlion.com to place your grocery order. You’ll be asked to enter your ZIP code to access the store closest to you. Select a pickup window — either the same day, or up to seven days in advance — and the staff will have your order ready to bring to your car and load it for you. Get all the details at foodlion.com.
