Buzz Bites: Take a flavorful look back at 10 years of Cabernet Franc

This week’s Buzz Bites gets Cabernet Franc fans back in the springtime spirit with an event at DuCard Vineyards.
At the Vertical Testing set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, guests can sample wines poured from library vintages from 2011 to the present. It’s a chance to taste each wine and learn how weather, vineyard practices and different techniques played distinctive roles in shaping its unique characteristics. There aren’t many bottles of these wines left, and those that remain will be available for sale.
The tasting is $49, and Wine Club members get a discount. Seating will be limited to 25 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic safety restrictions on gatherings. Registering in advance is required at ducardvineyards.com.
Sombrero’s birthdaySombrero’s Mexican Cuisine and Café is marking its first anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with a food truck event at Charlottesville’s Water Street lot. The restaurant, which had its grand opening right before pandemic lockdowns took effect, will offer $1 off every meal and provide free chips with queso or guacamole.
In addition to the food truck, Sombrero’s has a restaurant at 112 W. Man St., Suite 6.
Learn more about the restaurant and place online orders at sombreroscville.com.
Readying for the Ridley
The Ridley will open its doors April 1 in The Draftsman Hotel, so get ready for an upscale-casual restaurant that will pay homage to Dr. Walter N. Ridley with seafood and elevated approaches to Southern favorites. More details will be available soon.
Vaccine reward
Krispy Kreme has given away more than 30 million doughnuts to first responders, teachers, healthcare workers and others who are fighting the good fight against COVID-19, by the company’s most recent count. Now it’s ready to hand out some more. Until the end of 2021, when you show your valid vaccination card at Krispy Kreme, you’ll get a free original glazed doughnut.
Bracket racket
Moe’s Original BBQ is teaming up with Fran’s RedHot to present the Comin’ in RedHot Bracket Challenge, with new rounds starting Friday, Tuesday and April 2. Basketball fans can head to Moe’s corporate social networks (@moesobbq) to take part.
For spice fans keeping track at home, Frank’s RedHot is used to flavor 16 different menu items at Moe’s. Learn more about the bracket fun at moesoriginalbbq.com.