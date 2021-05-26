Buzz Bites: Memorial Day menus that offer more than burgers

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a surf option for diners who’d like to think outside the traditional turf favorites for Memorial Day.
At Bonefish Grill
From Friday through June 4, Bonefish Grill will offer its Lobster and Shrimp Roll, in which chilled lobster and shrimp are tossed with Bang Bang sauce and tucked into a lightly toasted baguette.
It’s possible to order it for carryout or for dining in person, and it can be chosen as part of a Family Bundle meal, which adds a choice of salad, cookies and fresh bread to feed up to four people for $49.99. Ordering online? Go to https://order.bonefishgrill.com/.
Keep in mind that service members and first responders get a 10% discount — not just on Monday, but all year long. Get all the details at bonefishgrill.com.
Merrie Mill opens
Friday is opening day for Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, but a soft opening already is underway. Reservations are required at merriemillfarm.com.
Co-founders Guy and Elizabeth Pelly bought Merrie Mill in 2018, moved their family from London and started planting vines and designing an eclectic tasting room with more of a cozy, residential feel. Among other whimsical touches for visitors to see, taxidermy fans can keep an eye out for a Victorian-era sea lion.
In addition to wines, there are a variety of European-style food platters to share, including cheese and charcuterie, chicken salad, hummus and pimento cheese.
Merrie Mill is closed Tuesdays and open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. For information or reservations, email info@merriemillfarm.com or call (434) 365-3006.
At Moe’s Original BBQ
As part of the annual Hogs for the Cause fundraiser to help the families of children battling pediatric brain cancer, Moe’s Original BBQ will donate a percentage of Tuesday’s sales from all 52 of its locations.
To make a donation, or to find more information, go to moesoriginalbbq.com.
Go to hogsforthecause.com to learn more about the annual fundraiser and the barbecue and music festival that brings fans and more than 90 competitive barbecue teams together. This year’s event takes place June 4 and 5 in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.
Since 2009, Hogs for the Cause has raised more than $1.5 million in direct grants to patients’ families and $2.2 million to hospital programs and charities.
At The Melting Pot
If you and your besties bonded over cheese, there’s a new night of indulgence you can share. The Melting Pot is presenting its Best Fondue Friends Forever menu on Wednesdays.
The three-course option includes cheese fondue with such dipping options as prosciutto, summer sausage, pretzel bread and seasonal veggies and fruits, plus a fresh salad and chocolate fondue for dessert. It’s possible to make it a four-course meal by adding entrees.
For all the particulars, go to https://www.meltingpot.com/best-fondue-friends-forever.aspx.