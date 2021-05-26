Buzz Bites: Memorial Day menus that offer more than burgers

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a surf option for diners who’d like to think outside the traditional turf favorites for Memorial Day.

At Bonefish Grill

From Friday through June 4, Bonefish Grill will offer its Lobster and Shrimp Roll, in which chilled lobster and shrimp are tossed with Bang Bang sauce and tucked into a lightly toasted baguette.

It’s possible to order it for carryout or for dining in person, and it can be chosen as part of a Family Bundle meal, which adds a choice of salad, cookies and fresh bread to feed up to four people for $49.99. Ordering online? Go to https://order.bonefishgrill.com/.

Keep in mind that service members and first responders get a 10% discount — not just on Monday, but all year long. Get all the details at bonefishgrill.com.

Merrie Mill opens

Friday is opening day for Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, but a soft opening already is underway. Reservations are required at merriemillfarm.com.