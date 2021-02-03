Buzz Bites: Helping others with canned goods and martinis

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a food drive, so check those expiration dates and bag up some canned goods to share.

The Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue is collecting nonperishable foods for the third annual Commissioners and Cans Food and Fund Drive. Donations for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will be accepted through Feb. 15 outside Charlottesville City Hall’s Downtown Mall entrance.

It’s also possible to make monetary donations online at brafb.org/commissioners.

For more information, call (434) 970-3172.

At Sedona TaphouseWhen you order the T2T Lemon Basil Martini at Sedona Taphouse, $1 of the price will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Proceeds will help the foundation build mortgage-free smart homes for service members with catastrophic injuries and pay off mortgages for Gold Star families and families of first responders who’ve been killed in the line of duty. The goal for 2021 is to provide 120 homes by the end of 2021. Learn more about the foundation at Tunnel2Towers.org.

There’s plenty of time to enjoy the martini, because it’ll be available at Sedona through Jan. 25, 2022. Get all the details at sedonataphouse.com.