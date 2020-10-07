Buzz Bites: Greek bake sale, new bar, barbecue and more

This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on the annual Greek Fest at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. Another local tradition has found a way around the pandemic to bring sentimental favorites to the community.

Fall Greek Fest

Instead of an in-person meal, take-home dinners and bake sale, this year’s Fall Greek Fest will be an online bake sale. Place your orders for Greek pastries, spanakopita, tiropita and other specialties online until 11 p.m. Saturday. Go to https://holy-transfigur ation-greek-orthodox.square.site to place your order.

Food orders may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21. Choose your pickup time when you place your orders.

Options include almond cookies, baklava, galatoboureko, kataifi, karidopita, kourambiedes, spanakopita, tiropita and tsoureki.

For information, go to http://www.transfiguration.va.goarch.org/greek-fest. If you end up having questions about your order, email greekfest cville@gmail.com.

The Milkman’s Bar

The Milkman’s Bar will be opening in Dairy Market, which is Charlottesville’s new market hall in the former Monticello Dairy building.