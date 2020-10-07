Buzz Bites: Greek bake sale, new bar, barbecue and more

This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on the annual Greek Fest at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. Another local tradition has found a way around the pandemic to bring sentimental favorites to the community.
Fall Greek Fest
Instead of an in-person meal, take-home dinners and bake sale, this year’s Fall Greek Fest will be an online bake sale. Place your orders for Greek pastries, spanakopita, tiropita and other specialties online until 11 p.m. Saturday. Go to https://holy-transfigur ation-greek-orthodox.square.site to place your order.
Food orders may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 20, 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21. Choose your pickup time when you place your orders.
Options include almond cookies, baklava, galatoboureko, kataifi, karidopita, kourambiedes, spanakopita, tiropita and tsoureki.
For information, go to http://www.transfiguration.va.goarch.org/greek-fest. If you end up having questions about your order, email greekfest cville@gmail.com.
The Milkman’s Bar
The Milkman’s Bar will be opening in Dairy Market, which is Charlottesville’s new market hall in the former Monticello Dairy building.
Mixologists River Hawkins and Mike Stewart will serve cocktails in the new space, which will have an American drugstore soda fountain vibe evoking the 1950s and 1960s. The spot will offer a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails, too. Hawkins is the owner, and Stewart is the bar manager.
Learn more at dairymarketcville.com.
Tailgate pivot
Moe’s Original BBQ has a new theme for football season: “Tailgate Wherever You Are.” There will be a variety of food and drink specials featuring smoked meats, Alabama-style barbecue and Southern side dishes.
If you’re celebrating football season this year in front of your television, you have the opportunity to enjoy a tailgate without mosquitoes, sunburn and running out of napkins.
On social media, use the hashtag #mobtailgate and post your own tailgate spread to get in on giveaways. Learn more at moesoriginalbbq.com.
Food pantry campaign
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry has launched a new campaign to raise $225,000 to expand its ability to help hungry neighbors by adding a 432-square-foot refrigerator and a 288-square-foot freezer. The additions would triple the refrigerated space and double the freezer space currently available to the local pantry. The upgrades also will include HVAC and lighting improvements.
At a time when more people are seeking help during the pandemic, more local farms, home gardeners and distributors are providing fresh produce, eggs and milk. The expansion will make sure the donated foods are stored properly until families pick them up.
To learn about Loaves & Fishes and its programs, go to cvilleloaves.org or dial (434) 996-7868.
Wines and beers
DuCard Vineyards continues its 10th-anniversary festivities with its Vines & Bines Fest, presented with Bald Top Brewery, from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Look for the Over the Top Chef food truck both days. Music will be provided by South Canal Street from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Joe the Spy from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Don’t forget to wear your mask. There’s no cover charge, but reservations are recommended online at ducardvineyards.com.
Market accolades
The Charlottesville City Market took second place in the 12th annual American Farmland Trust Farmers Market Celebration contest. The honor comes with a $500 prize.
Satisfy your cravings
