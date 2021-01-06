Buzz Bites: Get ready for fresh flavors in 2021

After the bustle of the holidays, January offers a gentler pace. Take a little time to reward yourself this month for everything you did last month to make a most unusual pandemic holiday season happier for everyone else. Before you know it, the pace will pick up again in earnest, so stay cozy and treat yourself now.
Remember to wear your mask at all in-person events; keep at least a 6-foot distance between you and other guests, and be sure to follow additional safety procedures enacted by each venue. You may find yourself needing to make reservations in advance at places that didn’t request them before, so go with the flow, check the website and sign up ahead of time.
At Prince MichelPrince Michel Vineyard & Winery in Leon will release Mint Chocolate, the latest addition to its Decadence line of wines, during an event from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
You’ll have the opportunity to try the two other Decadence selections (Coffee and Chocolate), sample cocktails made from them and dig in to some homemade treats.
The event is $5. Wine club members get in for free; if you are a wine club member and you can persuade a new member to sign up at the event, you’ll get a second bottle of a Decadence flavor for 50% off. For details, call (800) 800-WINE.
At Glass House Winery
The Central Virginia Blues Society will present the first “Blues on the Vine” jam of the new year from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Glass House Winery, so be sure to pack up some nonperishable food items to take along with you. Food donations collected at the event will be donated to Central Virginia Food Bank; cash donations to help neighbors in need put food on the table also will be welcomed.
Everyone is welcome. Bring chairs and picnic blankets for comfort outdoors; you’ll be under the eaves on the back deck.
Learn more at glasshousewinery.com. Keep an eye on the forecast; if inclement weather threatens, check the website and the winery’s social media posts for updates before you head out, or call the tasting room at (434) 975-0094.
At DuCard
If you enjoy sipping wine while creating your own work of art, get ready to indulge without leaving home. DuCard Vineyards will have its Brush and Bottle event on Zoom at 6 p.m. Jan. 18, and there’s still time to register.
Artist Renee Balfour, owner of Possum’s Store in Criglersville, will offer step-by-step instructions for creating a painting to be proud of while you enjoy some DuCard wine. Sign up with your friends, your date or your family for a laid-back evening of fun.
There’s no need to run out and buy supplies, because a paint kit has been assembled for you. You will receive a set of water-based oil paints, brushes, a palette and palette knife, canvas and a drop cloth. If you’re ordering as a couple, you’ll receive two kits, so no fighting over the paints. The canvas will come with base colors already applied, and all you’ll have to to is follow Balfour’s instructions.
The package is $65 per person; it’s $100 for two if you’re planning your first date night of the new year. (Tax and UPS shipping charges are extra.) Your kit will arrive by UPS, and the Zoom link will arrive in your email the day before the event. Learn more at ducardvineyards.com or possumsstoreva.com.
DuCard’s in-person Music on the Patio series continues from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday with Shenandoah Valley singer-songwriter, pianist and producer Matt Johnson, a past contestant on “The Voice.” Chill on the patio, or sit by the fire pit. There’s no cover, but reservations are recommended, as attendance is limited by social distancing requirements.
At Barboursville Vineyards
“An Evening in Northern Italy” may help satisfy your hunger for travel as the pandemic plods along. Chef Michael Clough’s four-course feast will be served at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Palladio Restaurant, and reservations — which are required — are being accepted at (540) 832-7848.
Each course will be paired with a Barboursville Vineyards wine.
Braised beef tongue with salsa verde and citrus-sunchoke salad will come with Barboursville Vineyards Brut Rosé NV. Gorgonzola dolce, house ricotta, Caramont Farm goat cheese and saffron agnolotti with walnut cream sauce, chives and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano will be served with Barbera Reserve 1998.
Grilled veal tenderloin with soft fontina polenta, braised cabbage and porcini mushroom sauce is paired with Nebbiolo Reserve 2011 and Nebbiolo Reserve 2017. Piedmontese bunet, a dark cocoa and amaretto cookie pudding with toasted hazelnuts, will be accompanied by Paxxito 2015.
The meal is $125 per person, all inclusive. Call (540) 832-7848 to save a seat at the table, or email book@palladiorestaurant.com. To learn more, go to bbvwine.com.
