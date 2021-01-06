Buzz Bites: Get ready for fresh flavors in 2021

The Central Virginia Blues Society will present the first “Blues on the Vine” jam of the new year from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Glass House Winery, so be sure to pack up some nonperishable food items to take along with you. Food donations collected at the event will be donated to Central Virginia Food Bank; cash donations to help neighbors in need put food on the table also will be welcomed.

Everyone is welcome. Bring chairs and picnic blankets for comfort outdoors; you’ll be under the eaves on the back deck.

Learn more at glasshousewinery.com. Keep an eye on the forecast; if inclement weather threatens, check the website and the winery’s social media posts for updates before you head out, or call the tasting room at (434) 975-0094.

At DuCard

If you enjoy sipping wine while creating your own work of art, get ready to indulge without leaving home. DuCard Vineyards will have its Brush and Bottle event on Zoom at 6 p.m. Jan. 18, and there’s still time to register.

Artist Renee Balfour, owner of Possum’s Store in Criglersville, will offer step-by-step instructions for creating a painting to be proud of while you enjoy some DuCard wine. Sign up with your friends, your date or your family for a laid-back evening of fun.