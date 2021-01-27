Buzz Bites: Food security resources and early Valentine's Day options

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a new food resource text line to help connect Charlottesville-area residents with food resources near them.

Locals can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to (844) 947-6518 to get the latest information in English and Spanish about food resources in their zip codes. Cultivate Charlottesville’s Food Justice Network and the City of Charlottesville have launched the new 24/7 Food Security Line to share information about more than 35 food pantries and other sources in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.

To find out more about the program, go to cultivatecharlottesville.org/covid-19/.

At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill is offering its Valentine’s Day filet and lobster tail pairing for a special date night on the town or at home. It’s available from Feb 4 to 15, and it pairs comfortably with a limited-edition 20th-anniversary Weedon Island Wine Blend.

For the carryout option, go to order.bonefishgrill.com. This one isn’t available for delivery.