Buzz Bites: Food security resources and early Valentine's Day options

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a new food resource text line to help connect Charlottesville-area residents with food resources near them.
Locals can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to (844) 947-6518 to get the latest information in English and Spanish about food resources in their zip codes. Cultivate Charlottesville’s Food Justice Network and the City of Charlottesville have launched the new 24/7 Food Security Line to share information about more than 35 food pantries and other sources in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.
To find out more about the program, go to cultivatecharlottesville.org/covid-19/.
At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill is offering its Valentine’s Day filet and lobster tail pairing for a special date night on the town or at home. It’s available from Feb 4 to 15, and it pairs comfortably with a limited-edition 20th-anniversary Weedon Island Wine Blend.
For the carryout option, go to order.bonefishgrill.com. This one isn’t available for delivery.
In ScottsvilleA joint effort by Bread of Life Ministries Food Pantry and the Town of Scottsville is turning a $20,00 grant through the CARES Act into gift certificates to help put food on the tables of almost 100 Scottsville families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each family on the Bread of Life program will receive its choice of three $25 gift certificates to use at local restaurants and a $50 gift certificate to use at the Scottsville Food Lion.
CARES Act funding also will provide a second round of Food Lion certificates this spring.
Participating restaurants and businesses in Scottsville include Amici’s Italian Restaurant, Baines’ Books & Coffee, Beijing Kitchen, Farmstead Ferments, Lumpkin’s Restaurant, Subway, Tavern on the James and Lucky’s Market. To learn more about the program, call (434) 220-6280.
At Firehouse Subs
If you’re a fan of the brinner trend — the delicious combination of breakfast and dinner — next week is just for you. From Monday through Feb. 7, Firehouse Subs will celebrate National Brinner Week with a new everything bagel.
Learn more at firehousesubs.com.
At Virginia Distillery
Courage & Conviction, an American single-malt whisky from Virginia Distillery Company in Lovingston, received a 96-point score in a recent buying guide for Wine Enthusiast. That score lands Courage & Conviction in the Superb category.
The whisky already has brought home numerous honors, including double gold in the SIP Awards and double gold in the John Barleycorn Awards. Virginia Distillery Company also recently launched a complete guide to American single-malt whisky. Get all the details at vadistillery.com.
At Key’s Corner Market To-Go
Key’s Corner Market To-Go, Charlottesville City Market’s drive-through market, will be at Herman Key Jr. Recreation Center through March 27.
Online orders are required in advance at https://charlottesvillecitymarket.luluslocalfood.com between Monday and Thursday. Orders will be picked up at 30-minute intervals between 10 a.m. and noon Saturdays.
Learn more at www.charlottesville.org/citymarket or dial (434) 970-3371.
At Wing Zone
Charlottesville’s Wing Zone location, which closed as a result of pandemic complications, will reopen this spring.
Richard Burgos opened the franchise after spending 24 years in different managerial positions at Walmart. Keep an eye out for a direct delivery service and an emphasis on customer service.
At Quirk Hotel Charlottesville
Pink Grouse, the signature restaurant at Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, will make its Valentine’s Day dinner available for $115 per person on Feb. 13 and 14.
The multi-course feast will be served in the restaurant — and be available to go for romantic holidays at home.
There also is a DIY Valentine’s Day dinner kit for two for $150 that lets home cooks whip up the romantic feast in their own kitchens. Place your order by noon Valentine’s Day at opentable.com and pick it up between 2 and 4 p.m.
At Nelson 151
The 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser presented by Nelson 151 raised a new record total: $5,663.28. The money will help Nelson County Pantry bring food to more than 300 families and 700 individuals in Nelson County.
Nelson 151’s members include Afton Mountain Vineyards, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Blue Mountain Brewery, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Brewing Tree Beer Company, Bryant’s Small Batch Cider, Cardinal Point Vineyard & Winery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Flying Fox Vineyard & Winery, Silverback Distillery, Valley Road Vineyards, Veritas Vineyard & Winery and Wild Wolf Brewing Company. Find out more at nelson151.com.
Virtual kosher showcase
The 15th annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience offers a free livecast at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Register at TheKFWE.com for the virtual event.
That’s also where you’d go to order the official 2021 wine tasting kit, which includes 250-milliliter bottles of 25 featured wines that are kosher for Passover. The kit, which is $250, also includes a tasting guide and, if you’d like to cook along with the chefs, recipe cards and a shopping list.
Look for celebrity chef, restaurateur and James Beard Award winner Michael Solomonov, chef Gabe Garcia of Tierra Sur and Kosher.com personalities. There will be guided wine tastings with Jay Buchsbaum, vice president of marketing and wine education for Royal Wine; Erik Segelbaum, who was Food & Wine Magazine’s 2019 Sommelier of the Year; and wine blogger Gabriel Geller.