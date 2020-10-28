Buzz Bites: Food donations provided to help local families during pandemic

The Food Lion Feeds program is donating 9.5 million meals to Feeding America’s partner food banks, which will enable three local organizations to help more local families.
Its Faces of Hope campaign will restock the food pantry at New Beginnings Christian Community in Charlottesville; donate and install pallet racks and shelving at Feeding Greene in Stanardsville to increase storage capacity before stocking the shelves; and help Blue Ridge Area Food Bank by donating $25,000 to help Feeding Southwest Virginia’s neighborhood produce markets in and around Harrisonburg.
The help comes at a time when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is increasing demand for food assistance. Get all the details at foodlion.com/feeds.
Three join Dairy Market lineupThree new merchants have joined the lineup for Dairy Market’s new market hall, which is slated to open at the end of the year. Look for Bee Conscious Baking Company, Springhouse Sundries and Manila Street in the former Monticello Dairy building.
Bee Conscious Baking Company is operated by husband-and-wife team Patrick and Alexis Strasser, who use ingredients fresh from their Bee Conscious Farm in their pastries, cakes, cinnamon rolls and other treats. There will be fresh produce and eggs from the farm in the couple’s first storefront location. Patrick Strasser farms the ingredients and Alexis Strasser bakes and cooks such fare as macarons, Heart Tarts filled with homemade jam, scones, galettes and cake by the slice.
Springhouse Sundries is run by certified sommelier Priscilla Martin Curley and wine industry veteran Matt Hauck. Curley and Hauck, the team behind The Wine Guild of Charlottesville, will offer local and international wines and beers, plus a wide variety of cheeses, meats, olive oil and gourmet treats.
Manila Street, which will serve Filipino favorites, started as a food truck operated by chef Fernando Dizon and his wife, Jessie. The menu will include handmade lumpia, or Filipino spring rolls, as well as pork belly barbecue and rice noodles. Another favorite is mitsado, in which beef is stewed in a tomato-based sauce with carrots, bell peppers and potatoes; the family recipe comes from Dizon’s father.
Get all the particulars online at dairymarketcville.com.
Chef’s lucky ticketCharlottesville chef Justin Harris won the $150,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s $15 Million Up for Grabs game. He bought his winning ticket at 7-Eleven at 1034 U.S. 211 in Luray while on a getaway to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday.
Harris’s good news means that two of the game’s top prizes have been claimed, and two more wait to be awarded. Learn more about the game at valottery.com.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress.
