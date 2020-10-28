Buzz Bites: Food donations provided to help local families during pandemic

The Food Lion Feeds program is donating 9.5 million meals to Feeding America’s partner food banks, which will enable three local organizations to help more local families.

Its Faces of Hope campaign will restock the food pantry at New Beginnings Christian Community in Charlottesville; donate and install pallet racks and shelving at Feeding Greene in Stanardsville to increase storage capacity before stocking the shelves; and help Blue Ridge Area Food Bank by donating $25,000 to help Feeding Southwest Virginia’s neighborhood produce markets in and around Harrisonburg.

The help comes at a time when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is increasing demand for food assistance. Get all the details at foodlion.com/feeds.

Three join Dairy Market lineupThree new merchants have joined the lineup for Dairy Market’s new market hall, which is slated to open at the end of the year. Look for Bee Conscious Baking Company, Springhouse Sundries and Manila Street in the former Monticello Dairy building.