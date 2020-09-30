Buzz Bites: Fall brings celebrations and extra helpings of new flavors

This week’s Buzz Bites offers all kinds of celebratory delicacies to get your autumn off to a delicious start.
Decade at DuCard
DuCard Vineyards in Etlan begins its 10th-anniversary celebrations from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday by releasing Decade One red and white wines. Look for remarks and presentations at 2 p.m., plus music by Local Vocals; the Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there all day.
There’s no admission charge, but as capacity will be limited as a result of pandemic mandates, reservations are recommended at ducardvineyards.com. That’s where you can learn all the COVID-19 safety precautions you’ll find when you get there.
A Virtual Tasting event is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 22; look for DuCard’s XOXO sparkling wine and new Decade One wines. Check the website for details, which will be available soon. There also will be reunions for staff members and welcome-back events for couples who’ve tied the knot at DuCard.
Mark your calendars for other events this month, including Vines and Bines with Bald Top Brewing on Oct. 10 and 11, which includes music by South Canal Street on Oct. 10 and Joe the Spy on Oct. 11, plus OTTC food truck both days; Sippin’ for Saplings on Oct. 17, which features music by Kat and the Travelers and a visit by the BBQ-U food truck; Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep with music by Scuffletown and food by 106 Street on Oct. 24; and Halloween Howl at the Moon on Oct. 31 with Bennie Dodd and BBQ-U.
Fall flavors at Bonefish
Bonefish Grill is serving a Fresh Apple Martini, which includes a hint of honey and cinnamon, and an autumn entree that’s a returning favorite. Grilled Swordfish and Pumpkin Ravioli comes with wood-grilled swordfish topped with crispy onions and crumbled feta cheese, plus pumpkin ravioli and a seasonal vegetable.
It’s also possible to order a Family Bundle to feed up to five people. The Family Bundle menu includes salad, sides and cookies; options include Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos, Chicken Marsala, Mahi + Shrimp or Lily’s Chicken + Shrimp. The packages start at $30.
Online ordering is available at order.bonefishgrill.com.
For National Taco Day
Sunday is National Taco Day, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will mark the occasion with several taco choices available for $1.50 throughout the day.
There’s a 10-taco maximum, and the holiday price doesn’t include the fajita, shrimp or mahi options, including the California Heat choice and the new Citrus Heat Mahi. Get all the details at FuzzysTacoShop.com.
Books and wines
Revalation Vineyards in Madison will present a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 3 p.m. to sunset Friday.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the Literacy Council to help support its adult and family education services. Learn more about the event at revalationvineyards.com.
Single-malt salute
Virginia Distillery Company in Lovingston is paying tribute to Jim Swan by releasing the second batch of American single-malt whisky in its Courage & Conviction product line.
Swan, who died in 2017, had a 40-year career as a chemist, professor, researcher and author. He consulted for Virginia Distillery Company and other distilleries around the world.
The second batch of Courage & Conviction is described as having “notes of caramel and butterscotch and evolves on the palate with hints of bright red fruit, raspberry, cocoa, barrel spice and vanilla.” The batch’s “additional nuances” include “honeyed apricots, blood orange, milk chocolate, vanilla custard and red berries that mingle with butterscotch and toasted pecans.”
A 750 ml bottle retails for $74.99. Learn more at batch.info.
Virginia Distillery Company also picked up a new honor from USA Today. It was included in the top 10 in the Best Craft Whiskey Distillery category in the newspaper’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards.
Autumn orchard guidelines
Chiles Peach Orchard’s fall offerings will be offered in a new environment of pandemic safety precautions. Before you head out, check the website at chilespeachorchard.com to read the visitor guidelines and make reservations. Remember to keep your face coverings on when you aren’t eating those apple cider doughnuts.
To keep crowd sizes in line with safety mandates, tickets will be required for pick-your-own apple and pumpkin visits on Saturdays and Sundays. (It’s not necessary to make appointments for weekdays.) Tickets also are not required for the Farm Market, the pavilion or Bold Rock Tap Room.
Curbside service is available for apple butter, cider and other treats; just call ahead at (434) 823-1583.
Satisfy your cravings
