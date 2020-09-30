Buzz Bites: Fall brings celebrations and extra helpings of new flavors

This week’s Buzz Bites offers all kinds of celebratory delicacies to get your autumn off to a delicious start.

Decade at DuCard

DuCard Vineyards in Etlan begins its 10th-anniversary celebrations from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday by releasing Decade One red and white wines. Look for remarks and presentations at 2 p.m., plus music by Local Vocals; the Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there all day.

There’s no admission charge, but as capacity will be limited as a result of pandemic mandates, reservations are recommended at ducardvineyards.com. That’s where you can learn all the COVID-19 safety precautions you’ll find when you get there.

A Virtual Tasting event is planned for 7 p.m. Oct. 22; look for DuCard’s XOXO sparkling wine and new Decade One wines. Check the website for details, which will be available soon. There also will be reunions for staff members and welcome-back events for couples who’ve tied the knot at DuCard.