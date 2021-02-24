 Skip to main content
Buzz Bites: Church and bakery team up to nourish neighbors
This week's Buzz Bites has the latest on a local church and bakery that have joined forces for a monthly bread program to help neighbors in need.

Congregation members at St. Paul's Ivy are donating funds to cover the cost of at least 50 loaves of honey whole-wheat bread baked by Great Harvest Bread Café. February's loaves were picked up on Ash Wednesday to be shared through the Food Pantry, a ministry at the Episcopal church at 851 Owensville Road.

The loaves, made from freshly milled wheat flour, are blessed by clergy members.

Learn more at greatharvestcville.com and stpaulsivy.org.

At Barboursville Vineyards

From Monday through April 30, Barboursville Vineyards will be presenting its Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 1995 for tasting at Library 1821. Visitors also are encouraged to explore the classic non-Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from 2006 and 2007 and the vintages from 2013 and especially 2014.

Flights of young vintages of Cabernet Franc Reserve and of Octagon 2014, 2015 and 2016 also are available. Learn more online at bbvwine.com.

