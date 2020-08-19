Buzz Bites: An early entry for pumpkin spice season

This week’s Buzz Bites offers pumpkin spice fans a head start on enjoying a seasonal favorite.

Dunkin’ made a variety of pumpkin-flavored and pumpkin spice-seasoned doughnuts and other treats available on Aug. 19, so it’s not too soon to pick up a Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte in either a hot or iced version. Both versions combine espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, plus whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and a finishing touch of cinnamon sugar topping.

A new Chai Latte flavors its chai tea blend with cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg and other spices. Pumpkin flavors are available in cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffees and frozen chocolate, and Dunkin’ Pumpkin and Pumpkin Spice K-cup pods and packaged coffees will be available to make at home.

The coffee drinks can wash down such fall flavors as Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats; Pumpkin Donuts, Munchkins and Muffins; the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich; Stuffed Bagel Minis; Steak & Cheese Rollups; and Maple Sugar-Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon. Learn about all the autumn options at DunkinDonuts.com.

Virtual cider happy hour

Albemarle CiderWorks will provide the cider and chips for the Crab [Apple] Cider Happy Hour at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Purchase the tasting package ahead of time; it’s $50 to get it shipped and $40 for curbside pickup. It contains one bottle each of Virginia Hewes Crab and the newly released Wickson Crab, plus a bag of Route 11 Chesapeake Crab potato chips. Go to albemarleciderworks.com to sign up, and you’ll be sent the details for the Zoom event.