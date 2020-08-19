Buzz Bites: An early entry for pumpkin spice season

This week’s Buzz Bites offers pumpkin spice fans a head start on enjoying a seasonal favorite.
Dunkin’ made a variety of pumpkin-flavored and pumpkin spice-seasoned doughnuts and other treats available on Aug. 19, so it’s not too soon to pick up a Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte in either a hot or iced version. Both versions combine espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors, plus whipped cream, a caramel drizzle and a finishing touch of cinnamon sugar topping.
A new Chai Latte flavors its chai tea blend with cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg and other spices. Pumpkin flavors are available in cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffees and frozen chocolate, and Dunkin’ Pumpkin and Pumpkin Spice K-cup pods and packaged coffees will be available to make at home.
The coffee drinks can wash down such fall flavors as Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats; Pumpkin Donuts, Munchkins and Muffins; the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich; Stuffed Bagel Minis; Steak & Cheese Rollups; and Maple Sugar-Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon. Learn about all the autumn options at DunkinDonuts.com.
Virtual cider happy hour
Albemarle CiderWorks will provide the cider and chips for the Crab [Apple] Cider Happy Hour at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Purchase the tasting package ahead of time; it’s $50 to get it shipped and $40 for curbside pickup. It contains one bottle each of Virginia Hewes Crab and the newly released Wickson Crab, plus a bag of Route 11 Chesapeake Crab potato chips. Go to albemarleciderworks.com to sign up, and you’ll be sent the details for the Zoom event.
Plan ahead for food truck fun
Mark your calendars for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 29. That’s when American Legion Post 157 in Madison will present a Food Truck Cook-Off. Look for delicacies from Little Country Store, Burnt Ends BBQ, Salsa Street Grill, Law Dawg and other favorite local food trucks, plus brews, live music and drawings.
Admission is $2; children younger than 12 get in for free. Proceeds will help fund educational scholarships.
Be sure to bring your mask and keep it on when you aren’t eating or drinking. Social distancing will be maintained at all times. For details, dial (540) 547-6160.
Help for food bank
Giant Food has donated $120,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help cover the costs of meeting increased demand from the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the donation amount, $70,000 served as a matching gift to increase the impact of an online giving campaign.
Landover, Maryland-based Giant has pledged more than $1 million to help food banks in the Virginia, Maryland and Delaware region.
Giant also has donated about 3.6 million pounds of food since July 2016, which represents about 3 million meals’ worth of food. Its employees also have donated countless hours of volunteer labor to the Food Bank. Find out more at brafb.org.
Satisfy your cravings
