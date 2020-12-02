Buzz Bites: An Appalachian pop-up, new eateries and a food drive update

Thompson, a University of Virginia alumnus, is CEO and founder of Thompson Hospitality. The restaurant will give back to students through the Walter N. Ridley Scholarship Fund at UVa.

The Ridley is an addition to Charlottesville’s Black-owned restaurant scene. Its upscale-casual concept features fresh seafood and sophisticated Southern comfort foods; think red snapper, soft-shelled crab, Cajun oysters and fried lobster tails, among other offerings.

Learn more at theridleyva.com.

Fluvanna Rotary

Here’s an update on Fluvanna Rotary’s latest food drive: Generous Fluvanna residents set a record by donating more than 12,000 pounds of food. Money also was donated — as of press time, it’s still being counted — and up to $2,500 will be matched by Fluvanna Rotary.

The haul means that the MACAA Food Bank will have the equivalent of more than 10,000 meals to share with neighbors in need.

Previous food drives brought in 7,000 pounds and 8,000 pounds, respectively.

CAAR and care