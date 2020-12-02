Buzz Bites: An Appalachian pop-up, new eateries and a food drive update

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with a way to give “buy local” a regional flavor with distinctly Appalachian products ranging from ramp vinegar to cocktail mixers to blueberry bourbon jam.
Appalachian Revival
Charlottesville’s La Vache Microcreamery’s caramels are among the offerings in Appalachian Revival’s online holiday pop-up shop, which is available at appalachian-revival.com.
Curated by Roanoke native Mark Lynn Ferguson, known for the blog “The Revivalist: Word from the Appalachian South,” the pop-up collection includes vinegars by Lindera Farms in Delaplane, including ramp, hickory and magnolia; dark chocolates; cookbooks; hot sauces; brown sugar grits; and spiced apple beer jam, to name just a few offerings.
Other offerings include handmade jewelry, clothing, bibs and baby gear, cards, books, tea towels, soaps, candles and such wooden kitchen implements as serving spoons, cake knives, egg separators and measuring spoons.
When the online pop-up closes up shop on Dec. 20, the collection will be available for in-person sales at 16 W. Church Ave. in downtown Roanoke.
To catch the pop-up, go to appalachian-revival.com.
The Ridley New Year’s Day is opening day for a new Charlottesville restaurant. The Ridley, presented by hospitality partners Warren Thompson and Ron Jordan to honor the late Walter N. Ridley, will be in the former Renewal Bar & Kitchen space in The Draftsman Hotel. Grand-opening events will be postponed until spring, in keeping with attendance limitations during the pandemic.
Thompson, a University of Virginia alumnus, is CEO and founder of Thompson Hospitality. The restaurant will give back to students through the Walter N. Ridley Scholarship Fund at UVa.
The Ridley is an addition to Charlottesville’s Black-owned restaurant scene. Its upscale-casual concept features fresh seafood and sophisticated Southern comfort foods; think red snapper, soft-shelled crab, Cajun oysters and fried lobster tails, among other offerings.
Learn more at theridleyva.com.
Fluvanna Rotary
Here’s an update on Fluvanna Rotary’s latest food drive: Generous Fluvanna residents set a record by donating more than 12,000 pounds of food. Money also was donated — as of press time, it’s still being counted — and up to $2,500 will be matched by Fluvanna Rotary.
The haul means that the MACAA Food Bank will have the equivalent of more than 10,000 meals to share with neighbors in need.
Previous food drives brought in 7,000 pounds and 8,000 pounds, respectively.
CAAR and care
During November, members of the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors raised $5,000 for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. That amount was matched with $5,000 from Virginia Estates, bringing the total to $10,000.
That means that, during 2020, CAAR has raised more than $30,000 for the food bank, which is equivalent to providing about 120,000 meals.
At Sheetz
Just in time for the holiday season, Sheetz has released Project Happy Hole-idayz, a new limited-edition craft beer for doughnut lovers. It’s the chain’s first collaboration with Wicked Weed Brewing Company.
The golden pale ale has notes of freshly baked doughnuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley. It’s available only while supplies last; once it sells out, it’s gone. Get all the particulars at sheetz.com/beerproject.
Satisfy your cravings
